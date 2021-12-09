Evidence Muddles Durham’s Case on Sussmann’s F.B.I. Meeting
Washington – Donald J. At a September 2016 meeting about Trump’s possible ties to Russia, a prominent cyber security lawyer was accused by a special counsel of lying to the FBI.
The indictment states that the lawyer, Michael A. Susman made a false statement to the FBI officer stating that he did not represent the client when presenting the information. Mr Susman, who has pleaded not guilty, has denied the allegations. No one else was present and their conversation was not recorded, so direct and clearly admissible evidence appeared to be boiled down to one witness.
This week, additional pieces of evidence emerged in the public eye that were not in the indictment – one of them being a special attorney, John H. Durham, who was appointed during the Trump administration, appears to be involved in the allegations against Mr Susman. Many others appear to be at odds with him.
The material came to light during a court filing on Wednesday and at a status conference before a judge.
It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. But a pushback between the plaintiff and the defense attorney could precede aspects of the lawsuit, which he said Wednesday would take about two weeks, and Judge Christopher R. Cooper said it would begin in May or early June.
Although the allegations against Mr. Susman are narrow, they have received some political attention, as Mr. Durham concluded that Hillary Clinton’s campaign helped push suspicions, which related to possible secret communications between Mr. Trump’s company-linked computer servers and the company. . Kremlin-linked Alpha Bank. The FBI ruled that the allegations were baseless.
Mr. Susman called the FBI officer – James A. Mr Durham claimed that Mr Susman was representing the technology executive and the Clinton campaign. Mr Susman denied through his lawyers that he had told Mr Baker that he had no clients, but that he was not on the campaign trail and only on behalf of the executive.
On Tuesday evening, Shri. A piece of new disclosure evidence filed by the Durham team includes handwritten notes from FBI attorneys with whom Mr. Baker spoke about the meeting that day. The Durham filing states that “there are no specific clients”.
The evidence is similar to another set of handwritten notes that an FBI official quoted earlier in the indictment spoke to Mr. Baker after the meeting. As quoted in the chargesheet, Shri. Susman’s name, then a dash, then the name of his law firm, then Dash, and then “said no to any client.”
It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. These rules generally prohibit statements made out of court as a hearing, but they are subject to the judge’s interpretation.
The indictment also states that in February 2017, when Mr. Susman met with the CIA and expressed similar and related concerns, the two agency staff cited a post-meeting memorandum stating that they “do not represent a specific client.” Mr Durham portrayed Mr Susman as repeating a false statement.
But during Wednesday’s hearing, Mr. Susman’s lawyer, Sean Berkowitz, last week cited evidence that the plaintiffs had tampered with, suggesting he may have told them he had a client.
Emails from the agency staff before the meeting, Shri. Berkowitz said “Susman stated that he represents a client he does not want to identify” and “plans to convince Susman that it is in his and his client’s interest. To go to the FBI.” Yes, he said.
Andrew Defilipis, a plaintiff working for Mr. Durham, told the judge that “although we are not interested in the whole factual debate before the court, you know,” an agency employee sought reference to the client in a draft memo. And “corrected” it for the final version. Mr de Phillips did not refer to the client in an earlier email.
The revelations were made in court on Monday by Mr Susman’s defense team in which Mr Baker revealed the contradictory statements he made under oath about important interactions in Justice Department interviews, which Mr Durham’s team revealed last week.
In the 2019 and 2020 interviews, Shri. Baker recalls the interactions in two different ways, each of which clashed with the version of the indictment. First, he said that Mr. Susman told him that the cyber expert who developed the Alpha Bank theory was “his client.” In another, he said Mr Susman never said who he was representing and Mr Baker did not ask, but assumed he had no customers.
Filing in court on Tuesday, Mr Durham’s team accused the defense of “cherry-picking” evidence and “distorting portrayal”.
The 2019 and 2020 interviews “took place many years after the events in question, and Mr. Baker made these statements before he had the opportunity to recall them with contemporary or contemporary notes,” he said, adding that he “confirmed and then his now-defendant’s false statement. Confirmed clear recollection.
