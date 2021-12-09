Evidence Muddles Durham’s Case on Sussmann’s F.B.I. Meeting

Washington – Donald J. At a September 2016 meeting about Trump’s possible ties to Russia, a prominent cyber security lawyer was accused by a special counsel of lying to the FBI.

The indictment states that the lawyer, Michael A. Susman made a false statement to the FBI officer stating that he did not represent the client when presenting the information. Mr Susman, who has pleaded not guilty, has denied the allegations. No one else was present and their conversation was not recorded, so direct and clearly admissible evidence appeared to be boiled down to one witness.

This week, additional pieces of evidence emerged in the public eye that were not in the indictment – one of them being a special attorney, John H. Durham, who was appointed during the Trump administration, appears to be involved in the allegations against Mr Susman. Many others appear to be at odds with him.

The material came to light during a court filing on Wednesday and at a status conference before a judge.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. But a pushback between the plaintiff and the defense attorney could precede aspects of the lawsuit, which he said Wednesday would take about two weeks, and Judge Christopher R. Cooper said it would begin in May or early June.