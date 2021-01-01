Evin Lewis storming century video: Evin Lewis scores stormy century in CPL; St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots reach the semifinals in CPL 2021; Just before the IPL, Rajasthan Royals’ Evin Lewis scored a thunderous century to take the Nevis Patriots to the semi-finals of the CPL.
Such was the thrill of the match
The Knight Riders could only manage 159 for seven against the best bowling of John Russ Jagsar (3 for 32) and Dominic Drakes (3 for 33). Colin Munro scored 47 for the team while Sunil Narine scored an unbeaten 33.
The Patriots scored an unbeaten 102 off 52 balls with 11 sixes and five fours and 160 for two in 14.4 overs and a 67-run partnership in six overs by Chris Gayle (35) gave them an easy victory.
