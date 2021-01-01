Evin Lewis storming century video: Evin Lewis scores stormy century in CPL; St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots reach the semifinals in CPL 2021; Just before the IPL, Rajasthan Royals’ Evin Lewis scored a thunderous century to take the Nevis Patriots to the semi-finals of the CPL.

Before the second half of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals’ Evin Lewis has scored a century in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He hit 11 sixes and five fours off 52 balls to not only win the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots against Shah Rukh Khan’s Trincomalee Knight Riders, but also give the team a ticket to the semi-finals of the tournament. He completed his century with a six.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the match by 8 wickets to advance to the semifinals. Lewis was replaced by Rajasthan Royals last month in place of England wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Butler, who withdrew from the tournament. Lewis is the fourth highest run scorer in T20 internationals for the West Indies, followed by Chris Gayle (121) and the second highest run scorer. He has 103 sixes to his name, while scoring 1318 runs in 45 matches.



Such was the thrill of the match

The Knight Riders could only manage 159 for seven against the best bowling of John Russ Jagsar (3 for 32) and Dominic Drakes (3 for 33). Colin Munro scored 47 for the team while Sunil Narine scored an unbeaten 33.

The Patriots scored an unbeaten 102 off 52 balls with 11 sixes and five fours and 160 for two in 14.4 overs and a 67-run partnership in six overs by Chris Gayle (35) gave them an easy victory.