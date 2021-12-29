EVTRIC Motors unveils 3 new electric scooters will get these features with a range of 120km

Want to buy electric scooter from EVTRIC. So it can be booked by visiting the company’s website https://evtricmotors.com. Where you have to give some details.

EVTRIC Motors has showcased three new electric two-wheelers at the EV India Expo 2021 held at the Indian Expo Centre, Greater Noida. The company claims that these electric scooters give a range of up to 120 km on a single charge. At the same time, the company says that the company has a strong network of more than 70 dealers across the country and the company is going to increase their number to 150 soon.

Features of EVTRIC E-scooters – EVTRIC company has introduced all three of its electric scooters in elegant style with high end technology. The company has given a 3.0 kWh lithium-ion battery pack in these scooters. Which gives e-scooters a range of up to 120 km.

Whereas if you want to buy this electric scooter. So you will get these 5 color options in Deep Cerulean Blue, Parasia Red, Silver, Nobel Gray and Mercury White Color. On the other hand, you will get disc brake, LED headlight, 250W motor, side stand sensor, telescope suspension, LED display speedometer in the e-scooters of this EVTRIC.

Specifications of EVTRIC Scooters – If you drive the EVTRIC Mighty electric scooter at a speed of 70kmph. So this electric scooter will give you a range of up to 90 km in a single charge. On the other hand, if you drive EVTRIC Ride Pro at a speed of 75kmph, then this e-scooter will also give you a range of up to 90 km in a single charge. Also, in these electric scooters, you will feel comfortable and comfortable during the ride.

Also read: One-Moto e-scooter launched in India, will run at a speed of 100kmph on a single charge, 150 kms

How to book EVTRIC scooter – If you also want to buy EVTRIC electric scooter. So it can be booked by visiting the company’s website https://evtricmotors.com. Where you have to give some details.