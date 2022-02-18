Ex-Angels employee convicted of providing drugs that led to Tyler Skaggs’s overdose death



Eric, a former Los Angeles employee, was convicted Thursday of supplying drugs to pitcher Tyler Scags, who overdosed and died.

KK was convicted of drug trafficking that led to the death and drug conspiracy, with the government alleging that he had given Scags fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

The former Angels employee has now been sentenced to life in prison and will be sentenced on June 28.

The Associated Press contributed to this report