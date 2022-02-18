Sports

Ex-Angels employee convicted of providing drugs that led to Tyler Skaggs’s overdose death

Eric, a former Los Angeles employee, was convicted Thursday of supplying drugs to pitcher Tyler Scags, who overdosed and died.

KK was convicted of drug trafficking that led to the death and drug conspiracy, with the government alleging that he had given Scags fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

The former Angels employee has now been sentenced to life in prison and will be sentenced on June 28.

Tyler Scags case: Former Angels employee doesn’t testify about drug dealing with late pitcher

Eric K, a former Los Angeles employee, has walked out of federal court where he is on trial for federal drug distribution and conspiracy, in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Eric K, a former Los Angeles employee, has walked out of federal court where he is on trial for federal drug distribution and conspiracy, in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
(AP Photo / LM Otero)

