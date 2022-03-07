Ex-Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels transfers to LSU



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former Arizona State quarterback Jaden Daniels is moving to LSU, where he will compete in a wide-open competition with the Tigers to star coach Brian Kelly in his first season.

“Jaden is an outstanding player who will make our quarterback’s room even stronger,” Kelly said in a statement on Sunday. “He is a playmaker with a strong arm and the ability to create games on his feet. We are thrilled to welcome Jaden to our program as we continue to build a list of student-athletes who will compete for the championship on the field and do exactly the same. It’s hard to do. “

Daniels entered the transfer portal last month, shortly after the Arizona State fired his aggressive coordinator in the midst of an NCAA investigation.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

He has been an Arizona State starter for the past three seasons, throwing 6,025 yards in 29 games, making 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Junior qualifiers have two years left after giving the NCAA an extra year to all athletes competing in the epidemic-altered 2020 season.

At LSU, he will be the most experienced quarterback on the roster when it comes to playing. Senior Miles Brennan, who briefly entered the transfer portal in December after Kelly’s appointment, has been limited due to injury for the past two seasons.

LSU quarterbacks also include red-shirt freshman Garrett Nusmier and five-star freshman Walker Howard.

The state of Arizona acknowledged in September that it was working with the NCAA to investigate possible hiring violations.

Coach Harm Edwards has since returned most of his staff, including departure offensive coordinator Jacques Hill and defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce.

The Sun Devils are starting an 8-5 season where they finished second in the Pac-12 South at 6-3.