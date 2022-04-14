Ex-boyfriend of slain Florida mom Cassie Carli waives extradition days after attempts to fight it



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

An ex-boyfriend of a young Florida mother found dead nearly a week after she went missing from a local parking lot, officials agreed Wednesday to bring her back to the state to face charges related to the investigation despite her initial efforts to fight extradition. Sure

Marcus Spanvello, 34, signed a waiver for extradition from Maury County, Tennessee on Wednesday, where he was arrested earlier this month, and returned to Santa Rosa County, where he faces charges related to the death of his daughter’s mother, 37. – Old Casey Carly.

A spokesman for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office told Gadget Clock Digital that he did not yet know when Spanvello would be extradited.

Casey Carly, mother of slain Florida, plans to be allowed to carry secretly for fear of her safety: Family

Cassie Carly was last seen on the evening of March 27, far away from her home in Navarre, when she met Espanello in the parking lot of Juana’s Pagoda, a beach restaurant. Investigators later recovered her car, her purse was inside and confirmed the couple’s 4-year-old daughter was safe. Her disappearance was followed by a search by law enforcement agencies and the family for about a week.

Ex-boyfriend of slain Florida mother ordered to pay 5,920 attorney fee 9 days before she goes missing

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said investigators arrested Spanvello in Lebanon, Tennessee on the morning of April 2, after he was caught with him in Birmingham, Alabama a few days earlier.

Carly’s cellphone is involved in his alleged disposal – and they have accused him of manipulating evidence and destroying evidence to provide false information about a missing person’s investigation, officials say.

Missing Florida mother Casey Carly has been found dead in Alabama

Johnson said hours later, investigators were conducting a search warrant on a property in Alabama when they discovered Carly’s body in a barn in a shallow grave. Johnson told Gadget Clock Digital that his body was intact when they discovered it and that there were no obvious signs of injury.

Johnson said there is a connection to Spanvello’s property, but did not specify how.

St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell told Gadget Clock Digital that the victim’s body was recovered from a property along Highway 11 in Springville, Alabama, about 30 miles northeast of where police first caught Birmingham’s Spaniello.

Russell has confirmed that the autopsy has been completed, but further tests are needed. He said a toxicology test would also be conducted and it would take weeks, if not months, to get results. As of Wednesday, a spokesman for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said there was no new progress on the investigation into Carly’s death.

Espanello appeared in his first court appearance in Tennessee on April 4, when he told a judge that he was not willing to waive his extradition.

Missing Florida mother Casey Carly’s ex-boyfriend arrested in Tennessee

“Not at the moment,” Spanvello replied, when asked if he was willing to waive the extradition to Florida. “Some things need to be sorted out before I’m willing to go that route.”

Carly had previously documented his troubled history with Spanevelo on a GoFundMe page created to help him pay legal fees during his ongoing custody dispute over his sister couple’s young daughter.

The cell phone of missing Florida mother Casey Carly has not been found; The woman warned the family about the ex, the sister said

And family members have previously told Gadget Clock Digital that Cassie felt “extremely insecure” around Marcus and warned them to look at him if anything happened to him.

Missing Florida mother Cassie Carly feels ‘extremely insecure’ around child’s father before disappearing: Sister

Sheriff Johnson also hints at a domestic history between the couple, though he won’t go into detail. Officials have since confirmed that the couple’s daughter is safe.

There was no report of any criminal history in Spanvello. Speaking to reporters after Carly’s body was found, Johnson said further charges against Spanvello were likely because authorities would review the evidence.

“Once the autopsy is done and you see the complaint filed, you will understand, but I think we have a great case,” Johnson told a news conference Sunday. “I think he’ll either spend the rest of his life in prison, or he’ll get a needle. Hopefully a needle.”