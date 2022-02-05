Ex-clerk of SCOTUS contender said to primp her Wikipedia page and degrade those of her competitors



A potential nominee is a former law clerk Supreme Court Last week he took to Wikipedia to edit a biography of his former boss and a biography of his competitors.

A Politico investigation into the change led to a team of former law clerks led by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson identifying the anonymous editor as Matteo Godi.

A statement sent to the outlet by former Johnson Clarks stated that Goody had edited Jackson’s Wikipedia page “must” for several years, but stressed that Jackson was not aware of Godie’s editing of other judges’ pages.

Politico reports that this is considered a “pattern” of change, noting that Jackson’s page was edited to draw him into a more favorable light for liberal viewers, pages for other potential nominees – South Carolina Federal District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs and California. Supreme Court Justice Leandra Kruger – They were changed to make the left less appealing to potential viewers. “

President Biden He said late last month that he would make his announcement Nominated To replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who retired before the end of February, and a black woman.

“I have not made any decision except one: the person I nominate will have extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity. And that person will be the first black woman to be nominated by the United States Supreme Court,” Biden said. Time. “It’s, in my view, a long overdue.”

Biden tapped Jackson in 2021 to act as his nominee to fill the DC circuit. Court of Appeal Seat of Attorney General Merrick Garland. Jackson, who has long been considered a potential Supreme Court candidate in progressive circles, is reportedly on Biden’s shortlist.

Jackson recently faced an investigation into his judicial record, which includes a high-profile verdict that was later overturned by the high court.

Senate Republicans could point to the string of his overturned case if nominated.

Neither the White House nor Jackson could be reached for comment.

