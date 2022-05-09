Ex-CNN producer John Griffin’s prison pal is a convicted pedophile: sources



Caution: Some details can be annoying

Exclusive: For a long time CNN Producer John Griffin Made a close friend in prison – and he learned a convicted pedophile, Gadget Clock Digital.

Griffin, 44, has been held in the Cheshire County Jail in Keen, New Hampshire, since his arrest under federal law. Child sex trafficking Charge in December. Griffin pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Vermont.

Following the allegations, Griffin and his wife filed for divorce.

According to court documents and sources, the father of three has befriended Jesse Webster, 27, who was convicted of second-degree assault for allegedly giving her 6-year-old daughter herpes.

“He and Jesse were best friends. They spent all day and night playing Scrabble,” said one former inmate, who was born April 20 after serving 80 days to humiliate his girlfriend.

The former detainee, who asked not to be named, said Griffin first told everyone he was in jail for holding 10 kilograms of cocaine.

“I saw the man once and realized he wasn’t there for cocaine,” the detainee said. “He looks like a pedophile.” A correctional officer eventually told him the real reason for locking up Griffin.

The former inmate added that Griffin was weird. “He’s really weird,” he told Gadget Clock Digital.

“He would take out his headphones and try to share his music with everyone. He put his headphones in my ears. It was like a granola reg,” the man said. “You could say he came from money.”

Griffin and Webster became so close that, according to the former inmate, Griffin dropped off his friend at a party on April 13 when he was sentenced.

Webster has pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for repeatedly raping his 6-year-old daughter and giving her herpes in 2021, according to court records. He was sentenced to 3 1/2 to seven years in prison as part of an application agreement.

In a separate complaint, he pleaded guilty to indecent exposure for sending a 15-year-old girl a picture of his genitals on three occasions.

Griffin was so saddened by his friend’s departure that he made an extraordinary dinner using the food he had ordered from the prison canteen.

As Webster jumped into his farewell dinner, his roommate, who had just found out what he was doing, threw away all his belongings, the ex-prisoner said.

After the meal was over, Webster found out what the roommate had done. He allegedly climbed on top of his cell to deal with her.

“Griffin comes out of his house and the bear hugs Jesse and tries to hold him and says, ‘Come on, man. It’s not worth it,'” said the former prisoner. “He saved this other pedophile.”

Webster was transferred to another facility to serve his sentence.

According to federal allegations, Griffin is accused of trying to lure “sexual care” training to his Vermont chalet on the BDSM website.

The only trip made by an adopted mother and her 9-year-old daughter. The little girl was allegedly forced to have sex with her mother and Griffin on 10 horrific days in July 2020.

In exchange for another woman, Griffin offered মায়ের 30,000 for “Mother’s Daughter Weekend or Weekend with Me,” which is alleged in court papers to be “sexually involved.”

According to the filing, less than a month later, he offered to pay a mother $ 1,200 for sex, adding that “although … a better deal could be made with 5,000 children at home,” according to the filing.

The former detainee said Griffin, who worked closely with disrespectful CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, stood up for more than just the horrific allegations of child abuse.

“The man is burdened,” said the former detainee. “The first Sunday I was there he got his canteen. It was half the size of a couch.” Canteen items are marked as three times their regular value.

Griffin, whom other detainees call Griff, initially said his father sent him money but later claimed he had cash in the bank from the sale of his $ 1.8 million Vermont chalet.

Property records show he did not sell the holiday property, where he accused his 9-year-old victim of abuse. Before separating from his wife, Griffin and his family lived on 4 million Connecticut The palace

Griffin also has a notable bunk partner: Eric Knight, a family doctor, accused of having sex with three of his patients, according to prison records and sources.

When other inmates learned of the real allegations against Griffin, he stopped going to Derum to play Scrabble, the former inmate said.

“People started to find out what he was really up to, so late he closed his door and locked it and sat in his room,” the former detainee said.

Griffin’s lawyer, David Kirby, declined to comment. One of Webster’s attorneys was not immediately available for comment.