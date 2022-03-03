Sports

Ex-college football QB D’Eriq King open to NFL position switch

10 hours ago
Ex-college football QB D’Eriq King open to NFL position switch
Former Houston and Miami quarterback D’Eric King has said he is willing to give up any position if it helps his chances of making an impact in the NFL.

Mike Garafflow of the NFL Network Report King is planning to run the route with quarterbacks and wide receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

The Miami Hurricanes' D'Eric King watches from the # 1 sideline during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. D'Eric King is out with a shoulder injury.

(Michael Reeves / Getty Images)

King discusses his decisions and mindset about his NFL future in the “Gramlich and Mac Lain” podcast.

“It’s tough. I’ve played quarterbacks all my life,” King said. “But at this point in my career, I love football so much that I want to play as long as I can. I can show you. “

King appeared in 10 games in his new season in Houston in 2016, splitting time between wide receivers and quarterbacks before QB returned to full time – the team went 9-4 that season. In the 2017 season, Sophomore QB appeared in the last 10 games after missing the first two due to injury – King started four games and the team went 7-5 overall.

Miami quarterback D'Eric King (1) faced Virginia's Jane Zendier (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Al Diaz / Miami Herald via AP)

In the 2018 season, the Cougars finished 8-5 overall, led by junior Kubi King, as he led the country in points responsible for each game at an average of 27.5, with Heisman finalist Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins four points ahead of No. 2.

King finished his senior season with Houston in 2019, where the team finished 4-8 overall, and he was fifth in school history with 82 touchdowns, second in passing ability (155.4), third in completion percentage (61.8%), and sixth in passing touchdowns ( 50), eighth in total offenses (8,346) and tenth in passing yard (4,925).

He moved to Miami in 2020 and started all 11 games in the quarterback to lead the Hurricanes to an 8-2 record in the regular season. He threw 2,686 yards with 23 touchdown passes and five interceptions in the regular season, completing 64.1% of his passes.

Miami quarterback D'Eric King (1) runs with the ball in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Miami Gardens, Fla.

(AP Photo / Michael Reeves)

He was able to retain his qualification as a Redshirt senior in 2021 and started the first three games of the season in the quarterback before suffering a shoulder injury at the end of the season.

During King’s time in Houston, QB completed its collegiate career, accounting for more than 11,000 all-purpose yards: 8,378 passing yards, 2,055 racing yards, 520 receiving yards, 29 punt return yards and 60 k return yards.


