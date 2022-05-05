Sports

Ex-Colts great Reggie Wayne compares Matt Ryan to NFL legend

Ex-Colts great Reggie Wayne compares Matt Ryan to NFL legend
Ex-Colts great Reggie Wayne compares Matt Ryan to NFL legend

Ex-Colts great Reggie Wayne compares Matt Ryan to NFL legend

Former Indianapolis Colts great Reggie Owen gave Matt Ryan some big compliments on Wednesday as the team’s new quarterback began to get used to his surroundings.

The Colts acquired Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons after the NFC South franchise failed to acquire Desoun Watson from the Houston Texans. Ryan Carson will take charge of Wentz, who did business with the Washington commanders in the offseason. All three quarterbacks were part of a larger movement in the offseason among the league’s top passers.

Reggie Wayne, a former Colts player, during the NFL Combine on March 3, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Owen told reporters Wednesday that Ryan already looks like a well-known Hall of Famer – Patton Manning.

“It makes me feel like he’s reminding me of Pitton. He’s a symbol of a leader. He’s a voice in meetings. He’s trying to connect with the receivers, trying to get as much extra as possible,” Owen said via Sports Illustrated.

Former Colts receiver Reggie Wayne before playing against the Miami Dolphins at the Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“With (Ryan’s) years and experience in this league, it will somehow help these youngsters. I remember there were quarterbacks with some experience. That was all for me. He comes. He’s the voice. He claims superiority. He admits his mistakes.” As a receiver, that’s what you like. “

Wide receiver coach for Wayne Colts.

Ryan, 36, is a four-time Pro Bowler and has won the 2016 NFL MVP. He is entering the 15th year of the league. It has 59,735 passing yards and 367 passing touchdowns.

Quarterback Matt Ryan held a press conference on March 22, 2022 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center to announce his joining the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts will enter the training camp with Michael Pitman Jr., Paris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, KK Couty, Desmond Patman, Mike Strachan and D’Michael Harris as veterans in their wide receiver corps. The team added Rookie Samson Nakua, Kekoa Crawford and Michael Young Jr. to their depth charts.

