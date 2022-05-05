Ex-Colts great Reggie Wayne compares Matt Ryan to NFL legend



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former Indianapolis Colts great Reggie Owen gave Matt Ryan some big compliments on Wednesday as the team’s new quarterback began to get used to his surroundings.

The Colts acquired Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons after the NFC South franchise failed to acquire Desoun Watson from the Houston Texans. Ryan Carson will take charge of Wentz, who did business with the Washington commanders in the offseason. All three quarterbacks were part of a larger movement in the offseason among the league’s top passers.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Owen told reporters Wednesday that Ryan already looks like a well-known Hall of Famer – Patton Manning.

“It makes me feel like he’s reminding me of Pitton. He’s a symbol of a leader. He’s a voice in meetings. He’s trying to connect with the receivers, trying to get as much extra as possible,” Owen said via Sports Illustrated.

Aaron Rogers, before the Titans draft, looking at the deal for Desan Watson: report

“With (Ryan’s) years and experience in this league, it will somehow help these youngsters. I remember there were quarterbacks with some experience. That was all for me. He comes. He’s the voice. He claims superiority. He admits his mistakes.” As a receiver, that’s what you like. “

Wide receiver coach for Wayne Colts.

Ryan, 36, is a four-time Pro Bowler and has won the 2016 NFL MVP. He is entering the 15th year of the league. It has 59,735 passing yards and 367 passing touchdowns.

The Colts will enter the training camp with Michael Pitman Jr., Paris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, KK Couty, Desmond Patman, Mike Strachan and D’Michael Harris as veterans in their wide receiver corps. The team added Rookie Samson Nakua, Kekoa Crawford and Michael Young Jr. to their depth charts.