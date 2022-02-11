Sports

Ex-ESPN star Mike Golic talks Joe Burrow’s cigar smoking, whether he’s ever tried to roll one himself

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ex-ESPN star Mike Golic talks Joe Burrow’s cigar smoking, whether he’s ever tried to roll one himself
Written by admin
Ex-ESPN star Mike Golic talks Joe Burrow’s cigar smoking, whether he’s ever tried to roll one himself

Ex-ESPN star Mike Golic talks Joe Burrow’s cigar smoking, whether he’s ever tried to roll one himself

LOS ANGELES – Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has elevated himself into one of the coolest quarterbacks in the NFL.

The cigar smoking, expensive sunglasses and taste for high fashion have all created a bit of an allure around the quarterback.

Mike Golic, a former NFL player and ex-ESPN radio host, told Gadget Clock Digital at the Ditka and Jaws Cigars with the Stars event in Los Angeles on Thursday night that Burrow breaking out the cigars after big wins seems to make him one of the coolest quarterbacks in the league right now.

SUPER BOWL 2022: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

Mike Golic at Wheels Up members-only Super Saturday Tailgate event on Feb. 1, 2020 in Wynwood, Miami.

Mike Golic at Wheels Up members-only Super Saturday Tailgate event on Feb. 1, 2020 in Wynwood, Miami.
(Robin Marchant / Getty Images for Wheels Up)

“He’s had more than a few opportunities to do that from LSU to where he’s led Cincinnati. We all knew it was a young, really good team but I think they’re here a lot earlier than expected. And you know the players love him. and they follow him so do your thing, “he said.

LICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Joe Burrow # 9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks onto the field as he is introduced during a Cincinnati Bengals Fan Rally ahead of Super Bowl LVI at Paul Brown Stadium on Feb. 7, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow # 9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks onto the field as he is introduced during a Cincinnati Bengals Fan Rally ahead of Super Bowl LVI at Paul Brown Stadium on Feb. 7, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Emilee Chinn / Getty Images)

Golic was stepping in for coach Mike Ditka at the event. The legendary Chicago Bears player and coach couldn’t make the event as he was under the weather.

READ Also  kapil-dev-slammed-team-india-for-poor-performance-in-t20-world-cup-2021-says-indian-cricketers-prefer-ipl-over-country-suggested-bcci-for-better-plan - World winning captain gave advice to Indian cricketers, said

He was helping raise money for Gridiron Greats, which focuses on trying to get medical and other types of assistance to those who have played the game, including “transportation costs for medical evaluations and surgeries, dental assistance, housing assistance, financial assistance for utilities, medication, and coordination of services for food and other day-to-day necessities. “

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals throws during practice in preparation for Super Bowl LVI at UCLA's Drake Stadium on Feb. 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals throws during practice in preparation for Super Bowl LVI at UCLA’s Drake Stadium on Feb. 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
(Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Golic has been known to munch on a cigar or two, but surprisingly hasn’t taken a shot at rolling one himself.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Never,” he told Gadget Clock Digital. “I wouldn’t trust myself to do that. Maybe I’ll try it. I’d have to have a pro sitting with me.”

#ExESPN #star #Mike #Golic #talks #Joe #Burrows #cigar #smoking #hes #roll

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Watch Video British PM Boris Johnson Kevin Pietersen Michael Vaughan slams racial abuse of Englands footballers hooliganism against Italian fans after EURO 2020 final

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment