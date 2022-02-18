World

Ex-Georgia state official accused of wearing fake pregnancy stomach in paid leave scheme, officials say

A former Georgia state official has been charged with felony criminal mischief for wearing a fake pregnancy belly as part of a paid leave scheme, officials said Monday.

Robin Falsom, 43, of Atlanta, was charged last week with three false statements and an identity forgery because he used multiple pregnancy nets and a fake baby bump that was eventually spotted by a Georgia office colleague. The Inspector General (OIG) wrote in a press release.

“Fraud by state officials will not be tolerated,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “By working with the Georgia Independent Inspector General, we have been able to detect, investigate and eliminate this alleged fraud. We will always stand up for the taxpayer dollars, and we look forward to taking our case to court.”

In Georgia, a truck driver has been shot more than once in an apparent interstate road rage incident

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is speaking during a campaign event for Sen. Kelly Lofeler, R.G., on Saturday, October 31, 2020. (Photo via Getty Images by Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc.)

Folsom, a former director of external affairs at Georgia’s Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA), told Human Resources that she was pregnant in October 2020 and announced that she would give birth in May 2021. A man claiming to be the child’s father later emailed the agency, saying Falsom should be forced to rest for a few weeks after delivery, officials said.

Robin Falsom, 43, of Atlanta, resigned in October 2021 after an interview with state investigators.

READ Also  New Report Says Sea Levels Will Rise In Next 30 Years As Much As They Have In Past Century – Gadget Clock

The agency has approved about seven weeks of paid leave “which would not otherwise have been granted,” according to the release.

Soon, his alleged plan began to diverge, the inspector general’s office said.

An investigation revealed that in March 2021, a colleague saw Falsom’s lower abdomen “away” from her body, telling officials he believed Falsom was wearing a fake pregnant belly.

Folsom also sent pictures of his new baby to agency staff, although the pictures “appear to be incoherent and depict children with different skin tones,” the inspector general’s office said.

Georgia mother opens clothing store for foster children after noticing their lack of resources: ‘My heart is broken’

According to the release, a review of medical and insurance records found no signs that Falsom had ever given birth.

Falsom had previously reported the birth of a child in July 2020 and claimed she was pregnant again in August 2021.

Corporate Office of the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency in Newon, Georgia.

Falsom resigned in October 2021 after an interview with state investigators. The New York Post reports that the father of his child, Bran Otmembe, was a man made, citing allegations.

State Inspector General Scott McAfee added, “All state employees, and especially those who communicate with the media and the general public on behalf of their agencies, must uphold the highest standards of honesty and integrity.” “The OIG will continue to hold state employees accountable if they cheat with their superiors and receive unsolicited compensation.”

