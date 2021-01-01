Ex-husband Nikhil Jain reacts to Nusrat Jahan giving birth to a child – find out what he said –
Read: Actress Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a child, the flow of congratulations increased
But now Nikhil Jain is happy to be Nusrat’s mother. In a conversation with Bangla till today, Nikhil Jain said, ‘My differences with Nusrat Jahan cannot stop me from congratulating him. I wish them well and best wishes for the child’s health. May God keep the child healthy and may his future be prosperous.
Nusrat Jahan was admitted to Neotia Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday, where she gave birth on Thursday, August 26. According to reports, Yash Dasgupta was present with Nusrat this time. It is said that Nusrat had requested the doctors to allow Yash to stay there during the delivery. Yash had informed everyone about the birth of the child and his health.
#Exhusband #Nikhil #Jain #reacts #Nusrat #Jahan #giving #birth #child #find
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.