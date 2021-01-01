Ex-husband Nikhil Jain reacts to Nusrat Jahan giving birth to a child – find out what he said –

Actress Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a beautiful baby boy on Thursday. Nusrat Jahan’s husband Nikhil Jain has also reacted to this good news. Nusrat Jahan married industrialist Nikhil Jain in 201. But a few days after the marriage, they started arguing and later they started living apart.

News of Nusrat Jahan’s pregnancy came only after the separation, to which Nikhil Jain said that he was not the father of Nusrat’s son as he had been away from her for a long time.



But now Nikhil Jain is happy to be Nusrat’s mother. In a conversation with Bangla till today, Nikhil Jain said, ‘My differences with Nusrat Jahan cannot stop me from congratulating him. I wish them well and best wishes for the child’s health. May God keep the child healthy and may his future be prosperous.

Nusrat Jahan was admitted to Neotia Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday, where she gave birth on Thursday, August 26. According to reports, Yash Dasgupta was present with Nusrat this time. It is said that Nusrat had requested the doctors to allow Yash to stay there during the delivery. Yash had informed everyone about the birth of the child and his health.

