Ex-IAS furious over PM’s red cap statement, said – he has done the dignity of the post of Prime Minister; people also started commenting

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are approaching and on the other hand the political stir has also intensified. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is campaigning for BJP. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached Gorakhpur to address the rally. Here he indirectly targeted Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. While addressing the rally here, PM Modi had said, ‘Lal topi people have to form the government, to show mercy to terrorists….

After this address of the Prime Minister, different reactions of the people are also coming. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh wrote, “Didi o didi” statement showed ground. May the statement of ‘red cap’ not dust them off. Modi ji, who has tarnished the dignity of the Prime Minister’s post, has become so angry that even political correctness will be forgotten? What will make India a ‘Vishwaguru’ who feeds himself by spreading hatred?’ In another tweet, he wrote, ‘The pride of the cap (turban), what do you know, Modi babu!’

Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Singh wrote, ‘The public has been wearing a lot of hats, so there is an eye there.’ Twitter users are also reacting differently to PM Modi’s address. User Siddharth Chaturvedi wrote, ‘This happens often due to the fear of losing elections. There is no need to think so much about it. A user named Kanishk wrote, ‘Both BJP and SP people have met. People are being considered as fools.

User Nishant writes, ‘Didi o didi took BJP from 3 to 71. With 2.28 crore voters and with a red cap, BJP will form the government with 300+ and clear the SP. So don’t worry BJP is forming the government again. User Deepak Kashyap wrote, ‘BJP has a simple rule that these people want to come to power. No matter what language they use. This government is anti-poor and now they are afraid of this. People themselves are going to answer them.

User Anwar Ansari replied, ‘India is a democratic country. It is governed by the constitution, but if only the person sitting on the highest office of the country is using such language, then what can be said. User Suresh Kumar writes, ‘Modi ji is bringing down the dignity of the Prime Minister’s post. Like Bengal, Uttar Pradesh will be driven out. There is a proverb in the village – The wooden handi rises once and not again and again.