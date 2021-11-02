EX IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh advised Keshav Prasad Maurya to quit BJP Gave example of Lal Krishna Advani and Kalyan Singh

Surya Pratap Singh says whether Keshav Prasad Maurya has to become Lal Krishna Advani or Kalyan Singh, he himself should decide.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said on Monday that the BJP will fight the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under the leadership of the lotus flower. He did not take the name of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, about which discussion has started on social media. A few days ago, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that for Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister next time also, it is necessary for Yogi Adityanath to become the Chief Minister again. Former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh has commented on the contradictory statements of both the leaders.

Surya Pratap Singh has advised Keshav Prasad Maurya to leave BJP in a tweet made from his official Twitter handle. They say whether Keshav Prasad Maurya has to become Lal Krishna Advani or Kalyan Singh, he himself should decide.

He wrote in his tweet, ‘Whether to make Keshav Prasad Maurya Advani or Swabhimani Kalyan Singh, decide yourself. If you want to save your honour, today is the time, kick and come out of BJP and become a hero. All the respect left by being a gleeful cat, pulling a pole or sitting on a stool is also going away fast.

Users are also giving their opinion on Surya Pratap Singh’s comment. A user named Being Sushil wrote, ‘When Keshav Maurya started getting sofa instead of stool, then understand that BJP has started preparing for UP elections.’ Kuldeep A user named Sharma wrote, ‘Where you went from, come back, you will get full respect. They also know what their condition is in the rest of the BJP. And if you want to do something for the backward society, then join SP, otherwise you will not be able to show your face.

However, Keshav Prasad Maurya has claimed that the BJP will cross the 300 mark in the upcoming assembly elections. He has also said that the fight for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is going to happen in the 2022 UP assembly elections as the road to Delhi goes through UP. Talking about his role in this election as compared to the last election, he said, “We are the Deputy Chief Minister, Yogi ji as the Chief Minister, Swatantra Dev Singh as the State President and Dr. Dinesh Sharma as the Deputy Chief Minister. Accordingly, the BJP team is more capable than 2017.

On the claim of crossing the 300-seat mark, he said, “I don’t see any doubt in crossing this figure. We believe that the 2022 elections and the 2024 elections will complement each other. That is why in 2022 BJP worker will fight with his life and make BJP win.