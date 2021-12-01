Ex IAS Officer Surya Pratap Singh Furious At Yogi Government: Thinking dishonest, work corruption when the bridge collapsed in Shahjahanpur, the former IAS raged on the CM Yogi

That bridge built in Shahjahanpur was constructed in the year 2008. In such a situation, the news of the collapse of this bridge in 2021 gave many people a chance to point fingers at the UP government.

A bridge built at a cost of 11 crores on the Ram Ganga river collapsed in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. On this news, former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh rained badly on the UP government. That bridge built in Shahjahanpur was constructed in the year 2008. In such a situation, the news of the collapse of this bridge in 2021 gave many people a chance to point fingers at the UP government.

Actually, ANI had tweeted- ‘Uttar Pradesh: Bridge on Ram Ganga river collapsed in Shahjahanpur. Due to which the traffic got affected. Angry at this, the former IAS said- ‘Corruption did not leave even the bridge of Ganga Maiya. Thinking honest, strong work.’ He further said- ‘If you do not leave Ram temple, then what will you leave Ganga Maiya! Thinking dishonest, work corruption! This is Yogi Sarkar!!’

Recently there was UP TET exam and the news of paper leak came to the fore. In such a hurried decision was taken to cancel the examination. Expressing anger on this too, Surya Pratap Singh said- ‘Time and again the government gets the paper leaked so that the job does not have to be given. This is the tweet! Good night.’

Even before this Surya Pratap Singh had made some tweets. He had said in one of his tweets- ‘Now UP TET exam has been canceled due to paper leak. Get some exam done properly? Do you not know how to run the government at all? Will the student pay the price of your inexperience by ruining his future?’ And read what the former IAS had said.

On this, journalist Deepak Sharma also made a tweet and said- ‘Yogiji has repeatedly claimed that no exam papers will be leaked under his government. Then how did the UPTET paper leak on WhatsApp?’ He further said- ‘There is news that in exchange for a hefty amount, some influential people have got the form out. Why are the police not putting their hands on these “successful people” involved in this racket instead of petty people?’

Corruption did not leave even the bridge of Ganga Maiya.

Thinking honest, strong work.? https://t.co/H78rfSII8O — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) November 30, 2021

Retired IPS Vijay Shankar Singh also expressed his anger on the Modi government including Yogi and said- ‘What is the compulsion of the government that he is accused of 120B of Kheri murder case, and ‘endowed’ with criminal history, Minister of State for Home Ajay Ajay Is Mishra still keeping Teni in his post? The Prime Minister should resign from them and entrust this responsibility to an MP with a non-criminal background.