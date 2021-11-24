Ex IAS Officer Surya Pratap Singh Furious On Keshav Prasad Maurya, former IPS also targeted BJP Government

Some pictures have been released from the official Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. In these pictures, Maurya is seen looking at the birds through binoculars. Actually, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad had reached Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Bird Sanctuary located in Nawabganj, Unnao.

During this he toured with senior officers and took stock of the care of the birds. Former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh made a scathing comment on Maurya’s photographs. At the same time, former IPS officer Vijay Shankar Singh has also surrounded the Modi government.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at Keshav Prasad Maurya’s tweet and said that ‘OBC unemployed youth are being beaten with sticks and Keshav Maurya is watching birds in Unnao with binoculars. Correct name given, stool minister.’

At the same time, former IPS officer Vijay Shankar Singh also expressed his anger on the Modi government and said- ‘There are two main reasons for the farmers’ displeasure not ending completely – the incident of Lakhimpur Kheri and the movement that continued for a year against the laws of the Modi government. Reportedly more than 700 farmers died during this period.’

After reaching Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Bird Sanctuary located in Nawabganj of Unnao district, he visited with senior officers and took stock of the care of birds. pic.twitter.com/Ku8HJ8xeOM — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) November 23, 2021

Comments of many people also started coming on Surya Pratap Singh’s sarcasm on Keshav Prasad Maurya. A user named Jitendra Walia asked- ‘Sir, why is Keshav Maurya Sahib called stool minister?’ A user named Ritesh Pandey said – ‘The unemployed are not only from the OBC class.’

A person named Tushar wrote- ‘One minister looks at something else through binoculars and the other looks at the birds. Amazing, both the ministers, but how many deaths were caused to both of them during the time of Covid-19, they were not visible in Uttar Pradesh. Nor was the cart mounted on the farmers visible. Don’t know which glasses and binoculars let’s see.