Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Advices CM Yogi Aditayanth To Delete His Tweet As He Tauned Akhilesh Yadav Said Money Coming Out From Wall – CM Yogi Bole

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seems very active about the assembly elections to be held in UP. Along with constantly enumerating his works, he does not miss an opportunity to take on the opposition as well. On Monday, he tweeted taunting Akhilesh Yadav, in which he wrote, “Today money is coming out of the walls, rooms are full of notes. Now the public must be understanding why Babua used to oppose demonetisation.” Now former IAS Surya Pratap Singh reacted to this tweet of Chief Minister Yogi, as well as advised him to delete it.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh targeted CM Yogi Adityanath on the contrary for this tweet and wrote, “Maharaj ji, delete the tweet. The people of the summit have made a compromise with the elder sir. The one you were doing black money turned out to be a turnover. Now social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of former IAS Surya Pratap Singh.

Replying to former IAS Surya Pratap Singh’s tweet, a user named Asha Shree wrote, “As soon as it came to know that Piyush Jain has links with BJP. The raid was called off. It’s amazing.” One user wrote in response to the former IAS’s tweet, “The country has come in the hands of those who were not capable of becoming sarpanch. What are the days of India?

Delete the tweet Maharaj ji, the people of the summit have compromised with the elder sahib. What you were calling black money turned out to be turnover. , https://t.co/KKS5DgpUs0 — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) December 29, 2021

Replying to Surya Pratap Singh’s tweet, a user named Rajesh Maurya wrote, “It was the money that belonged to the friend, not the perfume. Confused IT and DGGI people, now you will get the scolding of the sahib. A user named Durgesh wrote in response to the tweet, “Money cannot be kept without the patronage of the ruling party. By showing this, the ruling authorities are trying to change the sentiments of the people.”

Apart from this, Surya Pratap Singh had made another tweet, in which he wrote, “Now listen to the real story of Kanpur. Both Agarwal and Piyush are running business under the patronage of BJP. The IT department did not dare to put raids in years, because the grace of the peak pan masala is received from above. First the corruption of the IT department came to the fore, now the intention of DGGI is being known.