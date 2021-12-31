Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Angry On CM Yogi Adityanath As UP Police Hold Student Neck Said He Will Not Understand It He Got Chair In Gift

A picture of UP Police is going viral, in which she is seen holding the student’s neck. Now the former IAS has targeted CM Yogi over this photo.

There is not much time left in the assembly elections to be held in UP, in such a situation, all the parties are trying hard to come to power in UP. In the midst of electioneering, a photo from UP is becoming very viral, in which the police was seen holding the student’s neck and taking him away. With this picture, the Yogi government of the state has come under the target of the people. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh also took a jibe at CM Yogi over the picture and said that he would not understand its meaning, as the chair was given to him as a gift.

This tweet of former IAS Surya Pratap Singh regarding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is making a lot of headlines on social media. Sharing the picture of the student, he wrote, “Some pictures don’t leave the chief ministers’ chase. This too is one of them. Yogi Adityanath ji will not understand its meaning, as the 2017 election was not contested in his name.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh further wrote, “He just got a chair as a gift. This arrogance has been infused in the veins of the system by the BJP government.” Journalist Deepak Sharma also expressed his displeasure over the matter and wrote, “The name of the person showing the Jauhar of khaki uniform is Thakur Akhilesh Singh, holding the student’s neck and rubbing him.”

Some pictures do not leave the chief ministers’ chase! This too is one of them. Yogi Adityanath ji will not understand its meaning because the 2017 election was not contested in his name, he just got a chair as a gift. This arrogance was filled in the veins of the system by the BJP government. https://t.co/7UEVtTsJRn — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) December 30, 2021

Deepak Sharma further wrote in his tweet, “Singh sahib is currently posted as CO Ganj. It is obvious that no action has been taken against him nor does he need to give any explanation. Apart from them, social media users were also seen surrounding the government with this picture.

Expressing displeasure over the picture, a user named Vivek Kumar Singh wrote, “Be Bhagat Singh, everything will be alright. India cannot be free without Bhagat Singh. A user named Gaus wrote, “What can be expected when RSS and Bajrang Dal workers are put on uniform.” A user named Anshul wrote, “These students will take Baba to the Math.”