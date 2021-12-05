Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Angry On Government Over Lucknow Police Lathicharge On Protesting Youth Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP

There was displeasure among former IAS Surya Pratap Singh and former IPS, including Rahul Gandhi, over the lathis being hurled at youths in Lucknow.

On Sunday, the police lathi-charged the youths who were taking out a candle march for the recruitment of assistant education in Lucknow. The youth were taking out a candle march alleging rigging in the UP recruitment examination. But in the meantime the police reached there and started raining sticks on them. There was outrage among the veterans as well as the common people regarding this matter. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh and former IPS Vijay Shankar Singh surrounded the government and expressed a lot of displeasure regarding the matter.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh expressed displeasure over the lathis being hurled at the youth, writing, “The end is near, for sure. ‘He’ fell unconscious after eating sticks, the tyrants did not take pity. The former IAS did not stop here, he wrote in one of his tweets, “Ant has come, this government has come to an end.” On the other hand, wrote in the second tweet, “Atrocities as much as you can tolerate dictators.”

The former IAS also attacked the Yogi government fiercely regarding the matter. He wrote, “Atrocities strong, Kaam Daagdaar, Yogi Sarkar.” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also appeared furious over the lathi charge. He surrounded the BJP over this incident and wrote, “The UP government gave sticks to those seeking employment. Remember when BJP comes to ask for votes.”

The end is near, for sure. 'He' fell unconscious after eating sticks, the tyrants did not take pity. pic.twitter.com/FMo3HcRFCB — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) December 4, 2021

Apart from Rahul Gandhi and former IAS, former IPS also surrounded the government over the lathi charge on the youth and wrote, “The unemployed youth were taking out a peaceful candle march in Lucknow demanding jobs. The police used force on them. There is a need to learn from the peasant movement that the goal can be achieved only by being organized, peaceful movement. In the priority of the government, there is no education at all.”

There was also outrage among the common people regarding the lathi charge on the youth. Surrounding the government on the matter, a user named Suman Sourav wrote, “Should we now consider this as a good day. We are not even being given a chance to speak for our rights, wah hum sabse achche din. A user named Mayank Joshi wrote, “Yogi saint’s end is certain in UP.”

Remember when BJP comes to ask for votes! pic.twitter.com/ZZGg9thd7n — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 5, 2021

Expressing displeasure over the incident, a user named Vishwajeet Kumar wrote, “Remember this while voting.” A user named Rohit Shukla surrounded the government and wrote, “This government has forced the public to commit suicide.”