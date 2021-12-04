Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Ex IPS Vijay Shankar Singh Taunted CM Yogi And PM Narendra Modi Government Over UPSI Exam

Regarding the UPSI recruitment exam, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh attacked the UP government fiercely and said, “Recruitment, but do not complete it.”

The assembly elections to be held in the year 2022 in UP are not far away now. But the UP government has consistently been on the target of the people for its flaws. Sometimes the UP government is being surrounded on issues related to unemployment and sometimes education. Recently, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has also taken a dig at the UP government regarding the UPSI Inspector Recruitment Examination 2016. Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at the government and questioned whether this is a new trick? Take out the recruitment but don’t let it finish.

This tweet of former IAS Surya Pratap Singh regarding the UP government is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Surya Pratap Singh wrote, “For 18 months, the candidates of UPSI Inspector Recruitment 2016 are worried about training, pleading, eating stumbling blocks. But neither training nor appointment could be done.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh further wrote in his tweet, “Is this a new trick of the government? Take out the recruitment but don’t let it finish. Getting employment on paper and struggle on the streets. The former IAS did not stop here, he wrote in one of his tweets asking CM Yogi Adityanath, “Do you consider education friends as your enemies, Yogi ji?”

from 18 months #upsi_daroga_recruitment_2016 Aspirants are anxious for training, pleading, stumbling after stumbling. But there was no training, no appointment. Is this a new move by the government? Take out the recruitment but don’t let it finish. Getting employment on paper and struggle on the streets. — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) December 3, 2021

Apart from former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, former IPS Vijay Shankar Singh also attacked the Center and the UP government fiercely. He wrote, “Who brought RDX to Pulwama, they still don’t know. They don’t know how many people queuing for demonetisation went to heaven. How many people fled in the lockdown, they do not know.

Former IPS Vijay Shankar Singh further wrote in the tweet, “No data on how many patients died due to lack of oxygen. They do not know how many farmers died on dharna in the farmers’ movement. After all, what do they know? They know how many Congressmen are going to switch sides in which state. Who is raising his head for his right, he knows how to fix it.

Who brought RDX in Pulwama, they do not know till today!

How many people standing in line in the note ban went to heaven, they do not know!

How many people fled in lock down, they do not know!

How many patients died due to lack of oxygen, they do not have any data about them! — Vijay Shanker Singh IPS Rtd (@vssnathupur) December 3, 2021

Surrounding the BJP government, the former IPS further wrote in the tweet, “When is the election in which state, on which horse to bet, who to put in the loop line – they know very well. The courage of their shamelessness is astonishing. They have accepted that this country is not a flock of sheep. Now you decide whether it is the Nizam of the country or the government of ‘Missing Ganj’.