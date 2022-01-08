Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh furious over alleged scam in Defense Corridor lashed out at CM by taking name of Ayodhya

The matter of alleged scam in the Defense Corridor is coming to the fore. A news related to which has been shared by former IAS Surya Pratap Singh.

The matter of alleged scam in the Defense Corridor is coming to the fore. In which action has been taken against three people. A news related to this matter has been shared by former IAS Surya Pratap Singh on his Twitter handle. Sharing this news, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has written, ‘First Ram Mandir land purchase scam and now Defense Corridor land scam. In Ayodhya, land worth 2 crores was converted to 18.5 crores within 5 minutes, now fraud of crores of compensation for Defense Corridor. Yogi government, corruption is immense.

Let us tell you, the government barren land located in Bhatgaon of Pargana Bijnor was shown a 35-year-old lease by the revenue personnel. This has been done after the release of the notification of the Defense Corridor. At the same time, the revenue workers inherited this land in the name of their relatives. Not only this, compensation of more than one crore rupees has also been taken on this land of Defense Corridor.

After this scam, on the basis of investigation, DM Abhishek Prakash suspended Revenue Inspector Jitendra Singh. Jitendra was posted in Sarojininagar tehsil at that time. At the same time, action has also been started against Radheshyam, Revenue Inspector of Sarojinagar Tehsil. Sarojininagar’s Lekhpal Harishchandra has also been removed while getting him done.

Apart from this, he has made another tweet, in which he has quipped for allegedly slapping BJP MLA by farmer. He has written in his tweet, ‘A slapstick slap of Annadata on the little bit of BJP MLA Pankaj Gupta who came to Unnao Sadar to seek votes. You tell me why? Will have told Bibi after going home – thanking my CM Yogi, ‘I was able to return alive.

Actually a video is going viral on social media. It can be seen in this video that an elderly farmer comes to the stage with the help of sticks. The farmer comes to the BJP MLA sitting on the stage and fiercely inflicts a slap on him. After which the policemen present there immediately catch the farmer.

After this incident, the supporters of the MLA come on the stage and start taking the farmer away. But the BJP MLA asks not to do any kind of indecency with the elderly farmer. However, the farmer later said that he had slapped the MLA jokingly.