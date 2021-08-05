EX IAS Surya Pratap Singh, Saurabh Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir: Neeraj Chopra 1 Crore To Hockey India Men Team 1.25 Cr: Gautam Gambhir thanks Jay Shah for honoring Olympic medalist, then former IAS taunts Sourav Ganguly by name – Gautam Gambhir honors Olympic medalist Thanks to Jay Shah for doing this, then the former IAS taunted by taking the name of Sourav Ganguly

Former cricketer and BJP leader Gautam Gambhir had reacted to a tweet by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. In his post, Jay Shah had announced a reward for the players who came victorious in the Tokyo Olympics. Seeing which Gautam Gambhir tagged Jai Shah in response and said – Very good, amazing gesture. Retd IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh also reacted to his post and taunted Sourav Ganguly’s name.

Gautam Gambhir tagged BCCI and Jay Shah on this post but Gautam did not tag Sourav Ganguly. Taking a jibe at this, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh retweeted Gautam Gambhir’s post and said- ‘BCCI President would have tagged Sourav Ganguly ji too. Admittedly he is a dummy president, but don’t make him realize this publicly.

In the post on which Gautam Gambhir commented on Jay Shah, gold medalist Neeraj Chopra got one crore, medalists Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Kumar Dahiya 50-50 lakhs, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia 25-25 lakhs, hockey It was announced to give 1.25 crores to the Indian men’s team.

President of BCCI @SGanguly99 Would have tagged ji as well, as if he is a dummy president, but don’t make him realize this publicly. https://t.co/xKRNBJpBUB — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) August 10, 2021

People also started commenting on the reaction of the former IAS given on Gautam Gambhir’s post. Commenting Ritesh Singh said- ‘You don’t see any problem in Sanjay Singh’s tweet? Sir be neutral. Then you will win the hearts of you people. You seem anti-BJP. A user named Messiah wrote- ‘If he had done them, the fat father would have been angry. After all, you have to make them happy, for that you will fall as low as you can.

A person named Sachin Sharma said- 'Sourav Ganguly can never be a dummy. Looks like you didn't see his captaincy style. A user named Dharambir said – 'Ganguly is the president of the bus show.' A user named Ankur said for Gautam Gambhir – 'Now he has become a leader, is no longer a cricketer.'






