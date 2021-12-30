Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Slams BJP As Hapur People Torn JP Nadda Hoardings After Rally Said They Will Throw Out You In 2022

The public hoarding was uprooted from the public meeting of JP Nadda in Hapur. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has targeted the BJP regarding this matter.

BJP is making full preparations to return to power in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from holding public meetings and rallies, the party is not leaving the opportunity to surround the opposition. Recently, a public meeting of BJP President JP Nadda was to be held in Hapur, for which big hoardings and posters were put up. But the people there uprooted him and took him away. He said that the prices of gas cylinders are increasing, so he will light the stove with these wood. Now former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has tweeted about this move of the public.

Appreciating this move of the public, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a dig at the BJP. He wrote, “Poor people digging a pit for BJP after Nadda’s rally in Hapur. Posters have been uprooted now, in 2022 this people will uproot BJP too.” This tweet of former IAS Surya Pratap Singh is making a lot of headlines on social media.

Along with this, users are also giving a lot of reactions to his tweet. One user wrote in response to Surya Pratap Singh’s tweet, “Looks like you are seeing this for the first time, it happens after every leader leaves.” Another user wrote in response to the former IAS’s tweet, “Now what else the poor should do, it is called Bhagte Chor ki loincloth.”

Poor people digging a pit for BJP after Nadda’s rally in Hapur. Posters have been uprooted now, this people will uproot BJP in 2022. pic.twitter.com/C6KJGyPqtD — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) December 29, 2021

A user named Dilshad Choudhary agreed with the former IAS’s tweet and wrote, “Yeh toh this time sure hoga.” A user named Ejaz wrote in response to the former IAS’s tweet, “Sir never underestimate the people of UP. Have you ever wondered why God himself had chosen the land of Uttar Pradesh?

Apart from this, Surya Pratap Singh also shared a video of students protesting for teacher recruitment in Lucknow, in which they were seen running here and there. Sharing this video, he wrote, “Yogi’s first come, first serve job offer. Modi ji’s resolve to provide 80 crore jobs by 2022 is one more day left to fulfill.