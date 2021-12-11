Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Slams BJP For Scuffle With Rakesh Tikait On CDS General Rawat Funeral Akhilesh Yadav Also Tweet On It

Slogans were raised against Rakesh Tikait at the funeral of CDS Bipin Rawat, due to which former IAS Surya Pratap Singh was seen furious.

The last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat, who was a victim of an accident in Tamil Nadu, were performed with full military honors at Brar Chowk in Delhi Cantt on Friday. Other dignitaries like Rahul Gandhi and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also reached to pay tribute to him. But in the meantime, people standing outside his residence started raising slogans of ‘Rakesh Tikait Murdabad’. Not only this, people even scoffed at him. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh was seen furious about this behavior with Rakesh Tikait, as well as he attacked the BJP fiercely regarding the matter.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh shared the video of the behavior of Rakesh Tikait and wrote, “The funeral of General Bipin Rawat was also used by BJPmen to insult the farmers. This is not an insult to Rakesh Tikait but to the entire farmer labor society as well as to the army. Everything will be remembered.”

In this video related to Rakesh Tikait, a person is heard saying, “Rakesh Tikait is the enemy of the country. Has taken the countrymen far behind, hence ‘Murdabad’ slogans are being raised.” Another person said, “Such people should not come for the last darshan of the great Vibhuti.” Let us inform that SP leader Akhilesh Yadav also expressed displeasure regarding the matter.

Akhilesh Yadav wrote on the slogans against Rakesh Tikait, “BJP workers who raised slogans against farmer leader Rakesh Tikait ji in the last yatra of General Rawat ji have proved that they do not believe in the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan’. . This is an insult to the army and also to the farmer. The country will not forgive such indecent behavior of BJP workers in the time of mourning.

SP spokesperson Dr Anurag Bhadauria wrote, “Extremely condemnable.” Apart from political stalwarts, the general public also expressed displeasure over the behavior of Rakesh Tikait. A user named Bhanwarlal Saran wrote, “Humble appeal to the farmers of UP, don’t forget this insult.” A user named Chetan Singh wrote, “99 percent of the public are with Rakesh Tikait. It doesn’t matter to some anti-Sanghi nationals.”