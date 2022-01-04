Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Slams BJP Leader Swatantra Dev Singh As He Said Daughters Can Walk At 12 AM Also – Educated people should come in politics

BJP leader Swatantra Dev Singh made a statement that in today’s time even at 12 o’clock in the night, girls can go out with their mother. Now the former IAS has taken a jibe at this statement.

In view of the UP assembly elections, the ruling party BJP is constantly engaged in its preparations. She is not tired of telling people about her work done in the last five years. In connection with the election itself, a statement of BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which he said that earlier in UP, daughters were picked up even during the day. But today the daughter can leave the house with her mother even at 12 o’clock in the night. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh retaliated on this statement of his.

Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at BJP leader Swatantra Dev Singh by sharing the video with his Twitter handle. He wrote, “On hearing such things again and again, it seems that only educated people should come in politics.” This tweet of former IAS Surya Pratap Singh regarding BJP leader Swatantra Dev Singh is making a lot of headlines, as well as users are commenting fiercely on it.

Commenting on the post of former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, a user named Nafees Ahmed wrote, “There were people like these.” A user named Suresh Sharma wrote in response to the former IAS’s tweet, “Whether or not anything has happened in the country, but since Modi ji became the Prime Minister, people have started telling a lot of lies like him. The heads of all constitutional institutions have kneeled in front of Modi and started worshiping him.

After hearing such things again and again it seems that..

Educated people should come in politics. https://t.co/JgLNkdY0Wm — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) January 3, 2022

A user named Shahrukh wrote in response to Surya Pratap Singh’s tweet, “All BJP leaders have put on magic glasses. Everyone just keeps talking about fun. Don’t know why they don’t remove the glasses. Only then will they see reality. A user named Safia wrote, “Nothing is visible even from the telescope, as Netaji is telling.”

Commenting on Surya Pratap Singh’s tweet, a user named Anupam Awasthi advised him to join politics. The user wrote, “You should not come sir, come. People like you are very much needed to decide the condition and direction of politics. Because as there is a saying that a gram alone cannot break, but a good person can definitely change the direction. Because youth get inspiration and direction from you guys.