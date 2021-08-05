Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Slams PM Narendra Modi And BJP Over Photos On Ration Kit And Bag Rajeev Nigam Also Tweet On It

PM Modi’s government and BJP have once again come under target of the people. Actually, some pictures are becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which the picture of PM Narendra Modi is visible on the ration sack and bag. Along with the opposition, the general public is also tweeting a lot about these pictures. At the same time, recently, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh also took a dig at BJP and PM Modi while tweeting on the matter.

Surya Pratap Singh wrote in his tweet, “The BJP had lodged a strong protest after the picture of Akhilesh Yadav and Netaji on the laptop in the SP government. Now distributing pictures on bags and sacks. Social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of former IAS Surya Pratap Singh.

A user named Vikas Garg wrote in response to Surya Pratap Singh’s tweet, “The journey from 5 trillion economy to 5 kg of wheat is the real development.” A user named DN wrote, “Somewhere, sir, don’t get your photo affixed on Aadhar card, PAN card and passport also.”

Recognize Olympic medalists in the welcome poster. Might have to borrow glasses from a neighbor. pic.twitter.com/Kf8ZmwY3mF — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) August 9, 2021

Responding to former IAS Surya Pratap Singh’s tweet, a user named Zubair wrote, “Those who had objection to the photo on the laptop of 32 thousand, today they are getting the photo printed on 100 rupees grain and 10 rupees bag.” Let us inform that apart from the former IAS, comedian Rajiv Nigam also took a jibe by tweeting on the matter.

Rajiv Nigam shared a photo from the Twitter handle, in which a person was seen with a bag and a photo of PM Narendra Modi was printed on that bag. Sharing this picture, Rajeev Nigam wrote, “Hey brother, don’t be confused, these are not those who have picked up their bags. He has given them a bag.”

Hey brother, don’t be confused, it is the one who has taken the bag and left, it is not him.. He has given them the bag pic.twitter.com/TNRHK1KlYy — rajeev nigam (@apnarajeevnigam) August 10, 2021

Let us inform that earlier, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh had also taken a dig at the picture of PM Narendra Modi and other Olympic medalists printed on the welcome post. He wrote in the tweet, “Identify the Olympic medalists in the welcome poster. Might have to borrow glasses from a neighbour.”





