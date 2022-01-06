Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Slams PM Narendra Modi For Security Breach In Punjab Said Farmers Dont Have Place For You In Their Heart

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has now tweeted about the lapse in the security of Prime Minister Modi, in which he has targeted by referring to the farmers.

In Punjab’s Ferozepur, the Congress government of the state has come under target of many people including the BJP for the lapse in the security of Prime Minister Modi. BJP, famous journalists and other social media users are also continuously attacking the Congress for the lapse in the security of Prime Minister Modi. On the other hand, Congress is telling the empty chairs present in the rally as the reason for the cancellation of the rally. Now former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has also tweeted on this matter. Referring to the farmers, he has targeted PM Modi.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, reacting to the lapse in the security of Prime Minister Modi, wrote, “No lapse in security, there is no place left in the heart of the Annadata. The sooner you understand, the better.” The former IAS did not stop here. He also shared the picture of PM Modi’s rally in one of his tweets and wrote, “Cheating, thug vidya, nautanki, deceit, dodge. Real reason: Modi charisma is vanishing.”

In his next tweet, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, referring to PM Modi’s alleged statement, wrote, “Title of today’s staging: ‘I survived alive’. The reality was: ‘Did you die for me?’ This is the tweet. Social media users also gave a lot of reactions to these tweets of former IAS Surya Pratap Singh.

There is no lapse in security, there is no space left in the heart of the food donor.

The sooner you understand, the better. — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) January 6, 2022

Questioning the former IAS, a user named Rudra Pratap Singh wrote, “Which party will you contest elections from, Yogi will come.” A user named Veena Negi wrote, “No matter how many tactics Modi ji adopts to defame the farmers, he will not get success. No matter how scared a person from inside may show himself to be strong on the outside, but his fear dominates him.

A user named Sanjay Yadav wrote, “Saheb had gone to Pakistan uninvited and without informing India, so he was not afraid of Pakistanis and so much afraid of Indian farmers? After Aamir Khan, Hamid Ansari and Naseeruddin Shah, Saheb has become the fourth person to be afraid in his country. Where has the country reached in just seven years?