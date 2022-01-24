Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Slams UP Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh As He Claim To Provde 2 Crore Jobs In State

The former IAS has taken a jibe at UP cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh’s talk of giving jobs to two crore youth.

Not much time is left for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, along with the ruling party, the opposition parties are constantly engaged in campaigning. The ruling party is continuously claiming to fulfill its promises, as well as targeting the previous government. Recently, UP cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh made a tweet, in which he claimed that about two crore youth have been given employment in the state only through industry. Former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh has now taunted his tweet.

Siddharth Nath Singh also took a dig at former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, describing the merits of the Yogi government. He wrote, “Yogi government has electricity as well as jobs. For this investment is necessary. 17927 thousand crores was invested in Noida alone. Industry alone has provided more than two crore jobs and babua you are giving the promise of getting 22 lakhs to the youth like Sheikhchilli.

On this tweet of Siddharth Nath, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe and wrote, “Till now the government was saying that we have given four lakh jobs. The minister gave two crores directly. So far the Prime Minister has not been able to provide two crore jobs all over India and the minister has given it in Uttar Pradesh alone.

What did the minister drink in the morning after mixing in the tea? Don't make fun of the pain of the students.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, while targeting cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh, further wrote, “What did the minister drink in the morning after mixing tea? Don’t make fun of the pain of the students. Now social media users are also giving a lot of reactions to his tweet. A user named Brijesh Kumar wrote, “Had opium or heroin landed at Adani port. It’s not their fault, sir.

A user named Priyanka Singh took a jibe at Siddharth Nath Singh and wrote, “Looks like the night has not descended, that’s why I have started throwing it since morning.” A user named Kabir took a jibe at the cabinet minister’s claim and wrote, “Let the elections come a little closer, the figure will cross 10 crores too. It is possible that the district may issue a certificate of unemployment free state to UP.