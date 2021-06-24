Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Taunt CM Yogi FOR Electricity of 25 in 80, now played in UP – Former IAS surrounded CM Yogi, SP leader IP Singh said – No. 1 in Beating Up With sticks to students – 25 in 80, now played in UP

A statement of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went viral recently, in which he said that earlier farmers used to get electricity at Rs 25-26 per unit but now we are giving them electricity at Rs 80 per unit. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has taunted CM Yogi Adityanath on this. Surrounding CM Yogi, the former IAS said- ‘Meaning, 25’s electricity in a unit of 80 rupees. I mean, say anything. Meaning, now it should have been played in UP. Meaning, a big state should be played big. I mean, what do you say?’

Here, SP leader IP Singh has also made a sharp satire on the Yogi government. In a tweet, I Singh took a dig at CM Yogi and said- ‘Yogi government is number 1 in running sticks and sticks on students seeking employment, UP is number 1 in shedding dead bodies in Ganga, UP is number 1 in sacrificing teachers’ . In his next post, the SP leader said- ‘Caution- our workers, brothers and sisters, stop watching news on TV and reading pithu newspapers for 6 months with the resolve. BJP is spreading lies by giving advertisements of billions of rupees, its answer is only boycott.

Let us tell you, CM Yogi Adityanath, who often made statements against the goondaraj in UP, was trolled for his another statement in the past. CM had made a tweet in which he appealed to the youth of the state not to fall prey to anyone. Along with this, CM Yogi had also warned the youth.

What do you say? — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) August 5, 2021

While tweeting from his Twitter handle, CM Yogi Adityanath wrote that, ‘My appeal to the youth of the state is that they should not be misled by anyone. No one can do wrong today. The one who wants to get his property confiscated, he should do wrong.

In such a situation, while sharing a video, Surya Pratap Singh targeted the UP government and CM Yogi. In the video, a youth was being forcibly made to sit in a police vehicle. Sharing this, the former IAS wrote- ‘This is your real face! Every poor family son can feel the sadness and pain on the face of this student after being badly beaten up. Now will the police determine the future of the youth? Chief Minister, count your remaining days on your fingers.





