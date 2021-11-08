Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Taunt: If BJP loses UP, how much will petrol get? Former IAS asked questions, people started giving such answers, Akhilesh also rained

Former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at the Modi government in a tweet and asked how much petrol would be given if BJP lost in Uttar Pradesh? At the same time, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav also targeted the BJP and said – the public has understood the false game of the BJP government very well. Here, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took a dig at the BJP government.

Surya Pratap Singh tweeted and said- ‘If BJP loses in UP, how much will you get petrol? Raise both your hands, say out loud, back and forth from all sides, 90, 80 or 70?’ The reaction of many people started coming on this question asked by Surya Pratap Singh.

A female user named Ayesha Rajput wrote- ‘BJP is coming again in Uttar Pradesh for the third time sir. Akhilesh is a strong contender in front of Yogi in Uttar Pradesh. But Congress has also come, now there are others too. But Congress is a big party, now if everyone divides separately, neither will they win nor give, votes will be divided and BJP is winning!

A user named Afzal wrote- ‘Achhe din have come or are they going to come?’ One user said- ‘It depends on the public. The price of petrol will be the number of seats given to BJP in Uttar Pradesh elections. Decide for yourself how much people want.

A person named Santosh wrote- ‘Petrol will not be worth buying. As soon as you leave the house, both the car and the money will be stolen. A user named Amrit said- ‘Why does the state government decide the price of petrol? If this is so, then the people of the opposition will fill the tank for 50 rupees and the government will be theirs.

A user named Nirmal wrote- ‘Open your eyes of knowledge, Mahaman ji, as the central government has just reduced 5-10 rupees. After losing Uttar Pradesh, there is talk of reducing 30-40 rupees. Because there is only BJP government at the center till 2024, so it can do less.

Former CM Akhilesh Yadav also made a tweet in which he said- ‘The public has understood the false game of the BJP government, which increased the price of petrol and diesel by 200% in 7 years, reducing 10%. Now where has the argument of the BJP government gone that it has no control over the price of petrol and diesel. Even if the BJP government reduces the price of petrol and diesel to zero, people will make them zero in the elections.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also said- ‘The people of the country understand well the bluff of saying “Thank you Modi ji” by first increasing the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 30-40 per liter every day and then reducing it by Rs 5. Gas cylinder is beyond 1000, Mustard oil is beyond 220, Vegetables are out of reach of common people. People need to get rid of expensive days.

Let us tell you, after reducing the excise duty on petrol and diesel by the central government, now VAT is being reduced in the states. Here, the Punjab government has also given a big relief by reducing the prices of oil.