Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Taunt On UP Yogi Adityanath Government And PM Narendra Modi Says They Have Only Job Throwing

Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Taunt On UP Yogi Adityanath Government And PM Narendra Modi

BJP’s UP state president Swatantra Dev Singh had given a statement in today’s program ‘Panchayat UP Aaj Tak’ that inflation is not an issue in Uttar Pradesh and neither is inflation in the state. Swatantra Dev Singh came under the target of people for his statement. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh also expressed displeasure over these statements of the BJP leader. Taking a jibe at the Uttar Pradesh government, he said that from where does so much shamelessness and lies come? Apart from this, he also targeted PM Narendra Modi fiercely.

In his tweet, Surya Pratap Singh, expressing anger at the UP government, wrote, “Tease the youth as much as you want, maybe they may not get a further chance. The unemployment rate in UP is the lowest in the country. There is no inflation in UP. Where does such shamelessness and lies come from?”

Surya Pratap Singh did not stop here. Taking a jibe at the Uttar Pradesh government, he wrote, “The UP government has only one job – to throw. But it is sad that he is at number 2 in that too. In one of his tweets, he also targeted the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

The former IAS shared the photo of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and wrote, “Given every single donation of food, you will feel that it is a favor to you. The government, which has destroyed the poor section of the country with its policies, now wants ‘thank you’ from AAP. Social media users also commented a lot about this tweet of Surya Pratap Singh.

A user named Suyash Shukla wrote, “This shows how incompetent the government is and is unable to provide jobs to skilled and unskilled workers. This has to be avoided, people need jobs, not sacks. A user named Varun wrote, “The youth of this country deserve this because they like Yogi ji’s threats. Even after the Hathras incident, people consider Yogi ji to be the messiah of law and order.

Taking a jibe at the former IAS’s tweet, a user named Sushmita Majumdar wrote, “India’s total population is 135 crores and jobs have been given 300 crores. Modi ji is possible.” A user named Jai wrote, “Sir, you have said the right thing, in the name of employment you are fooling the public.”





