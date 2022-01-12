Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Taunted CM Yogi Adityanath As He Claims We Will Win With Full Vote Over UP Assembly Election

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that he would type the federal government with a thumping majority. Now the previous IAS has taken a jibe at this declare.

The dates for the meeting elections to be held in UP have been introduced. The elections within the state shall be held in about seven phases, for which the ruling get together in addition to the opposition events have began their preparations. Even earlier than the elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that he would type the federal government with a thumping majority. He says that with the blessings of the folks, he shall be profitable in forming many governments. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has now taunted his declare. Surya Pratap Singh responded by retweeting CM Yogi’s tweet.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, sharing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s tweet, wrote, “After which will play logs on the unemployed, will kill with inflation. They are going to torture with out oxygen, rob the farmers, burn the daughters who’ve misplaced their respect within the evening. Will kill Dalits within the police station, Thakur will rule. Will battle faith and castes amongst themselves.”

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh didn’t cease right here. He additional wrote in his tweet, “Will do enterprise within the identify of Ram, run illiterate raj, create corruption.” Surya Pratap Singh got here into limelight on account of his tweet concerning Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Even on social media, the place one facet appeared to agree on his tweet, the opposite facet was seen opposing him.

..after which will play logs on the unemployed, will kill them with inflation, will rob the farmers, burn the daughters who’ve misplaced their respect within the evening, kill the dalits within the police station, Thakur will rule, will battle the faith/castes amongst themselves, within the identify of Ram However will do enterprise, illiterate will run the rule, will create corruption. https://t.co/rIo4Upct7j — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) January 9, 2022

A consumer named Rudra Singh Rajput wrote in response to the tweet of the previous IAS, “If others come, then you’ll develop into unemployed IAS. Oxygen crops shall be put in at house. Piyush Jain’s wealth shall be distributed among the many farmers. Will get daughters worshiped, Dalits shall be thought of as Bapuji. Students will rule. Will deliver the entire golden age.” A consumer named Naresh Kumar wrote, “Abki baar ambulance employees will change. The BJP has made me cry lots.”

On the similar time, a consumer named Veena Negi wrote in response to Surya Pratap Singh’s tweet, “The previous doesn’t come again once more. This time, nobody can understand how a lot injury a improper determination of the general public will trigger to them. The folks of UP mustn’t vote for anybody on the premise of faith and caste, holding training, employment and many others. in thoughts. A consumer named Prakash Chandra wrote, “Jumlebaaz haven’t given any new recruitment, nor created any submit in 5 years. Neither a soldier nor a soldier was made.