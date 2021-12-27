Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Taunted CM Yogi Adityanath As Mafia Aide Shared Stage With Him Said Mafia Disappeared From UP

The former IAS targeted CM Yogi on the public meeting held in Lukerganj and said that the mafia disappeared from UP, just look at Yogi ji’s stage.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has started his preparations for the UP assembly elections. They are holding meetings, as well as leaving no stone unturned to win the hearts of the people. Recently, he also held a public meeting in Lukerganj, where he was accompanied by Chhota Rajan gang shooter and Mafia don Bachha Pasi’s close friend Manjeet Kushwaha. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a dig at CM Yogi Adityanath regarding this matter. Along with this, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh also counted three BJP jumlas by tweeting.

Sharing the news related to Yogi Adityanath’s public meeting in Lukerganj, the former IAS took a jibe. He wrote, “Mafia has disappeared from Uttar Pradesh. Just occasionally, they are seen on Yogi ji’s platforms. Maybe he must have come to apologize, must have been scared, so he must have come on the stage with folded hands and feet.

Social media users also commented a lot about this tweet of former IAS Surya Pratap Singh. A user named Ashok Tiwari wrote, “This is how the government with bulldozers works.” A user named Pawan Yadav wrote, “Mafia is welcoming Yogi to Yogi’s platform.” A user named Shadab wrote, “Remember the issue before choosing a general public leader. How many got employment, how many got employment, how much inflation came down and we lost our loved ones due to lack of oxygen. Because the public has to suffer.”

Mafia has disappeared from Uttar Pradesh, just in between are seen on Yogi ji’s forums. Perhaps he must have come to apologize, must have been scared, so he must have come on stage to add hands. pic.twitter.com/Xlw1AsqslF — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) December 27, 2021

On the other hand, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh did not stop here. Targeting the BJP, he counted his three ‘jumlas’. Surya Pratap Singh wrote in the tweet, “You don’t talk about here and there, but tell me what happened to 70 lakh and sometimes 2 crore jobs? BJP’s identity, jumlebaazi means three J. That is, eloquent, false, loud.”

Let us inform that earlier Surya Pratap Singh had surrounded CM Yogi Adityanath on the event held at Ekana Stadium. In fact, thousands of students had come to the stadium and smart phones and tablets were distributed to them by the CM Yogi government. Taking a jibe at this, he wrote, “Curfew at night, crowd of lakhs of students at Ekana Stadium the very next day. Wonderful Yogi government.”