Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Taunted CM Yogi Adityanath Government Over Students Crowd In Ekana Stadium Said Curfew In Night

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh targeted the Yogi government for the crowd gathered at the Ekana stadium and wrote that curfew in the night and crowd the next day.

Smart phones and tablets were distributed to the students on Saturday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. It is being told that lakhs of students and girl students had gathered for the program and after reaching the stage of CM Yogi Adityanath, they also welcomed him by shouting slogans. Now former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has taunted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government regarding this matter. He also took a dig at the night curfew imposed in view of the Omicron variant.

This tweet by former IAS Surya Pratap Singh regarding Yogi Sarkar is making a lot of headlines on social media. Surya Pratap Singh wrote, “Curfew in the night, crowd of lakhs of students at Ekana Stadium the very next day. Wonderful Yogi Sarkar. Social media users also did not shy away from replying to this tweet of the former IAS.

Responding to former IAS Surya Pratap Singh’s tweet, a user named Sunil Yadav wrote, “Rallies are being held during the day, so why curfew at night and in such cold winters, Baba Ji stop fooling the public.” One user wrote in response to the former IAS’s tweet, “Sir these people are not going to stop till the elections are over. Once the elections are over, the next day the lockdown will be imposed.”

Responding to the tweet of former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, a user named Vipin wrote, “It is a fake government, they do not care. They just have to promote it.” A user named Rameez wrote in response to the former IAS’s tweet, “Big decision of Omicron will come in UP only on nights and not in days. So mobilize a lot on the day, rally and yes keep washing your hands in short periods of time.”

Apart from this, IAS Surya Pratap Singh in one of his tweets also took a dig at CM Yogi Adityanath regarding the Ekana Cricket Stadium. He wrote, “Yogi ji, would have also told that the ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium’ in which you have given your speech today was built by Akhilesh Yadav in the Samajwadi Party government. You just changed the name. A saint must have shown at least such generosity.”