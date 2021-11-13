Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Taunted CM Yogi Government Over Oil Rate Said They Will Do Home Delivery After Defeating In Election

On the reduction in the price of edible oil, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe and wrote that after losing the election, the delivery of vegetables will also take place.

Mustard oil has also declined after the reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel. In UP, there was a decrease of about five to ten rupees in mustard oil. Due to this reduction, the price of mustard oil in the wholesale market fell by Rs 50-60 per tin. Now former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has tweeted about this, in which he quipped that after losing the election, home delivery of vegetables will also be done.

This tweet of former IAS is becoming fiercely viral on social media. He wrote in a tweet on the reduction in the price of edible oil, “Right now only petrol is broken, by the time the next survey comes, the price of mustard oil will also decrease and after losing the UP elections, you will have home delivery of vegetables at your home. “

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh did not stop here, he also took a dig at BJP’s performance in the C-Voter survey. Surya Pratap Singh wrote, “If the C-Voter is also forming the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh with ‘like-kind’ and ‘dar-darr’, it means the game is over. This is the result of administrative tyranny and arrogance of the leadership.”

Right now only petrol is broken, by the time the next survey comes, the price of mustard oil will also be low and after losing the UP elections, you will have home delivery of vegetables. , — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) November 13, 2021

Surya Pratap Singh further wrote in his tweet, “There is going to be a storm of backwards in 2022, such voters who do not speak on TV and Twitter, directly hurt their vote.” Let us inform that the total assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are 403, but according to the survey, where BJP is getting 213 to 221 seats, SP is getting 152 to 160 seats.

Apart from this, where Bahujan Samaj Party is expected to get 16-20 seats in the elections, while Congress is expected to get 6 to 10 seats. According to the survey, BJP can get 41 percent votes, Samajwadi Party can get 31 percent votes, BSP can get 15 percent votes and Congress can get nine percent votes.