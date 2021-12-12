Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Taunted PM Narendra Modi As His Twitter Account Got Hacked Said Country Is Also Hacked

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter account was hacked. This information was given by the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday morning. It was tweeted from the Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India has officially recognized Bitcoin. It is believed that the tweet was made after hacking. Although now this tweet has been removed, along with the social media handle has also been saved. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has now tweeted on this matter, in which he left no stone unturned to taunt PM Modi.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle being hacked, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh wrote, “The country is hacked.” His tweet is becoming very viral on social media, along with users are also giving reactions to it. Responding to the tweet of the former IAS, a user wrote, “In the hands of those who have their Twitter account installed in their mobile is not safe. Is the country safe in those hands?

Responding to Surya Pratap Singh’s tweet, a user named Somnath wrote, “When PM’s Twitter account can be hacked, then you can understand what is the situation of cyber security in our place.” A user named Suraj Singh wrote, “Don’t know if it is safe?” A user named Rocky wrote, “They are indicating that the public should be ready when all banking transactions are digital, anything can happen.”

A user wrote in response to Surya Pratap Singh’s tweet, “He is unable to protect himself and says that the country is in safe hands.” A user named Samrat Mhatre wrote in response to the tweet, “The Twitter handle does not handle and has to take care of the country.” Let us inform that Congress leader Srinivas Biwi also tweeted after PM Modi’s Twitter handle was hacked.

Responding to the matter, Srinivas Biwi wrote, “So the hacker knew that Modiji’s password was not strong?” The Congress leader did not stop here, in his second tweet, he wrote, referring to bitcoin, “Where was the chowkidar when hackers were selling bitcoin from Modi ji’s account?”