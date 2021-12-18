Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Took A Dig On Amit Shah BJP Nishad Rally Said If You Make Students Cry How Can You Do Rally Former IAS took a jibe at the uproar of the students, said

On Friday, a joint massive rally of BJP and Nishad Party was held in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, in which Home Minister Amit Shah as well as CM Yogi Adityanath also participated. However, a large number of candidates of teacher recruitment examination also participated in this rally. While staying there, he raised slogans against the government. However, the police and the jawans present there tried to drive away the students. Some videos related to the rally are now going viral on social media as well, about which former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has taken a jibe.

While sharing the video related to the students, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh not only praised them, but also attacked the government. He wrote, “Student Ekta Zindabad, when you make students cry, how will you be able to hold a rally?” In the video shared by him, students were seen raising slogans while the police administration was seen explaining to them.

Apart from this, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh had made another tweet, in which he also took a dig at CM Yogi Adityanath. He wrote, “Wow hey youth! Today, the candidates of 9 thousand teacher recruitment did not worry about sticks or sued, kept speaking fearlessly in the rally of Amit Shah and Yogi ji. Yogi ji will be happy, let’s see some people in his rally on this pretext, otherwise there is silence.

Student unity zindabad! When you make students cry, how will you be able to hold a rally? pic.twitter.com/8nK2F79FrX — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) December 17, 2021

Social media users are also commenting a lot on these tweets of Surya Pratap Singh. Responding to the tweet of the former IAS, a user named Pawan Shakya wrote, “Due to the stubbornness of an education minister, the BJP has decided to sink 69 thousand reservation issue. If justice is not done then BJP is sure to go, no one will be able to stop it.

A user named Mahendra Kumar Yadav wrote in response to Surya Pratap Singh’s tweet, “Students are the future of the country, they will take their rights, there is no one left who has not been cheated by BJP.” Responding to a user named Mangesh Pradhan, he wrote, “BJP Mukt Bharat has started from UP. Student Ekta Zindabad, Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.”