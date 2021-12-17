Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Took A Dig On CM Yogi Adityanath As His Photo Missed From BJP Nishad Rally Poster

The picture of CM Yogi was missing from the poster of the BJP-Nishad joint rally, which has now been tweeted by former IAS Surya Pratap Singh.

Not much time is left for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, along with the ruling party, the opposition parties are also working hard. In connection with the election itself, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a joint rally of BJP and Nishad Party. A poster related to this huge rally is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which the picture of the Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister and others was there, but the picture of CM Yogi Adityanath was missing. Now former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has quipped about this post.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh also shared the poster related to the joint rally of BJP-Nishad Party with his Twitter handle. Taking a jibe at CM Yogi Adityanath, he wrote, “Have the preparations for removal been started from now? What’s the use sir, you bear the expenses and you yourself disappear from the picture. Just get your squabblers investigated in this matter.”

This tweet of former IAS Surya Pratap Singh is becoming fiercely viral on social media, as well as users are commenting a lot on it. Replying to the former IAS’s tweet, a user named KK Shukla wrote, “The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh should disappear from the advertisement made with UP’s money, this is not tolerated by the public. In the first corridor inauguration, only the Prime Minister was on the entire page and now he does not even have a place in this advertisement.

Has the preparation for removal started already? What’s the benefit Maharaj ji, you bear the expenses and you yourself disappear from the picture. Just get this matter investigated with your dissenters. , pic.twitter.com/YuaWvh8TY4 — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) December 17, 2021

Replying to former IAS Surya Pratap Singh’s tweet, a user named Rajesh Yadav wrote, “This picture clears the message that even BJP does not like CM Yogi.” Responding to the tweet, a user named Syed Hussain said, “At now missing from the photo, will disappear from the state after the elections.”

Commenting on the tweet of former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, a user named Ravi Yadav wrote, “One thing sir, there is probably no point in not putting a photo on the poster. Because people have stopped seeing and hearing them now.”