Ex IAS Surya Pratap Sinhg Taunted CM Yogi Adityanath As Swami Prasad Maurya Joins Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party

Swami Prasad Maurya has joined the SP after resigning from the Yogi cupboard. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has tweeted about this.

The BJP has suffered a serious setback even earlier than the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh. Truly, Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the publish of cupboard minister. He submitted his resignation to the state governor Anandiben Patel. Even earlier than the UP elections, Swami Prasad Maurya joined Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, leaving the BJP. Now former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has focused BJP and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this step of Swami Prasad Maurya.

On Swami Prasad Maurya becoming a member of the SP, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh tweeted and wrote, “Swami Prasad Maurya goes to hitch Samajwadi Party. BJP’s sport over.” In his subsequent tweet, he shared the image of Swami Prasad Maurya with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and wrote, “Baba to gaya.” Now social media customers are additionally commenting so much on this tweet of the previous IAS.

A consumer named Abhinav Maurya wrote in response to the previous IAS’s tweet, “Proper now Anupriya Patel and Dharam Singh Saini are additionally going to go away BJP.” One consumer wrote, “I might say watch out, these persons are untrustworthy, particularly through the election season.” A consumer named Ishaan Sharma wrote, “Information is coming from sources that 12 extra MLAs are to be welcomed into the SP household.”

A consumer named Shyam wrote in response to former IAS Surya Pratap Singh’s tweet, “However with this Swami Prasad Maurya’s sport is over. I’m additionally from the place Padrauna is an MLA. The individuals of Padrauna have come to know that Swami Maurya solely desires energy, he has nothing to do with improvement and beliefs.

IP Singh additionally tweeted on Swami Prasad Maurya becoming a member of SP. He wrote, “Heartfelt welcome and greetings to the favored chief Shri Swami Prasad Maurya ji who fought for social justice and equality and all of the leaders, staff and supporters who got here with him in SP. There can be a revolution for social justice. Bias will change.”