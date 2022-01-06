EX IAS Suryaprtap Singh VS Yogi Adityanath. DElEd and B.Ed students demonstrated for 97000 teacher recruitment posts in Prayagraj

For the past several days, the participating students have been demonstrating vigorously at the Vidhan Sabha building of the capital Lucknow, demanding the release of advertisement of 97000 teacher recruitment.

Before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, candidates preparing for government jobs are also continuously pressurizing the government to remove vacancies. In such a situation, a video has surfaced from Prayagraj, UP. In which the participating candidates are taking out the thali march at night. Sharing this video, former IS has taunted CM Yogi. At the same time, common Twitter users are also engaged in cursing BJP.

The former IAS wrote with this video that in Prayagraj, the unemployed youth marched in the night. These scenes will be common in every city, every village and every street corner. Baba is gone. A user named Ashish Kanojia commented that as Corona runs away by clapping, we will drive away the anti-student government by playing a plate.

A youth named Pushpendra Yadav wrote – Now the unemployed youth is not going to stop, the temple mosque is enough, will now hit the streets and send Baba to the monastery. A user named Swami commented, “The language the BJP government understands. In the same language, unemployed youths have explained by shouting in the middle of the night. A user named Aman writes – If the Yogi government does not take out new teacher recruitment for 97000 posts, then its result will be visible in the 2022 elections.

Richa Shukla comments on the functioning of CM Yogi Adityanath, first Lucknow and now Prayagraj. The UP government does not want to see the students. Yogi Adityanath ji should remember that this is not a rally but a duty path of the youth. Abhinav Maurya commented, “It is just the beginning, when the government’s intention is understood by the people, then there will be a revolution.”

Unemployed youth in Prayagraj clapping thali march at night. These scenes will be common in every city, every village, street and mohallas. Baba has gone. pic.twitter.com/4KiGEGPdGH — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) January 4, 2022

