Ex IAS targeted Pm Modi and CM Yogi, By Taking Virat Kohli Name: If you had learned something from Yogi ji, then there would be no stain of defeat from Pakistan

Taking a dig at India’s defeat in the ICC T20 World Cup, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh targeted PM Modi and CM Yogi by naming Virat Kohli. The retired IAS officer made a tweet in which he said- ‘If Indian captain Virat Kohli had learned something from Yogi ji, then there would not be a scar of defeat from Pakistan. This cleverness, today Yogi ji also showed in the hands of PM Modi, in the inauguration of 9 medical colleges. Watch this video.

The former IAS also shared a video of himself with this post in which he was seen saying – ‘Yesterday India-Pakistan match happened. In which India lost badly. People were very disappointed. Oh, let the game be the game, right? Come on no one, I am telling the solution to Kohli ji.

In the video, Surya Pratap Singh said- ‘Virat Kohli ji, you should learn a little from our Yogi ji. If you had learned, our country would not have regretted like this today. Yogi ji has the formula. Don’t do any work, don’t do any development, just change the name. Now look, they have changed the names of all the cities, whether they have worked or not, whether smart city has been made or not. ‘

The IAS officer said- ‘Yogi ji changed the name of many hospitals to medical colleges. It’s over. The medical college is gone. The students were recruited, the professors came. You already know that doctors live half their lives, not half live, consider them professors for a while. (Pakistan beat India for the first time in the World Cup, won by 10 wickets)

Referring to PM Narendra Modi, he further said- ‘Today our PM Modi inaugurated 9 hospitals. Meaning it was dedicated to the people. But OPD did not work, nursing staff, surgical theater did not build anything. Nothing started, but it was launched. The building opened, if ‘the building opens up to become a medical college, then there is no need for ICMR’.