Ex IAS Took A Dig On BJP Candidate Vikram Saini As Muzaffarnagar Villagers Make Him Run To The Car Over UP Assembly Election – This time show as MLA

Political actions have intensified in Uttar Pradesh. The elections might be held in seven phases within the state, for which the events are additionally engaged in preparations with full vigor. Social gathering leaders and candidates are campaigning from place to put. Amidst this course of, a video of Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh is turning into fiercely viral on social media, by which persons are seen combating with the BJP candidate who got here for marketing campaign. Now former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has additionally quipped by sharing this video.

Within the viral video of Muzaffarnagar, it was seen that BJP candidate Vikram Saini had come to marketing campaign within the space. However individuals made him run until his automotive on foot. Individuals had been seen strolling across the MLA. Together with this, he advised the BJP candidate, “This time show it as an MLA.”

Whereas sharing the video, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh additionally didn’t shrink back from taunting. He wrote, “Such actions shouldn’t be achieved that even the situation of campaigning in your space just isn’t left. Be pushed away.” Social media customers are additionally commenting loads on Surya Pratap Singh’s tweet. A person named Dr Priyanka Singh wrote, “Public has turn out to be conscious. Now they are going to be chased in every single place like this.”

In response to former IAS Surya Pratap Singh’s tweet, a person named Raj wrote, “BJP MLAs are being hacked in every single place. The public has not forgotten something, the account might be clear. A person named Keshari Kumar Mishra wrote, “Jai karni wais bharni.” On the opposite hand, a person named Kishan took a jibe on the matter and wrote, “Traits of Kheda Hobe began coming.

Aside from this, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh additionally tweeted on the traits of meeting elections to be held in western Uttar Pradesh. In his tweet, he wrote, “Western Uttar Pradesh is not going to neglect the martyrdom of 700 farmers, BJP goes to have a historic defeat within the first section of elections.” Aside from this, he had additionally tweeted on Aparna Yadav becoming a member of BJP, by which he wrote, “Her leaving the occasion will hurt the SP as a lot as Shatrughan Sinha’s leaving the occasion will hurt the BJP.”