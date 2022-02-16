Ex-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke cites Teddy Roosevelt in campaign ad, amid statue furor



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Jean has been quoted in a new ad as quoting former President Theodore Roosevelt as he seeks to win a Republican nomination for Montana’s new congressional seat – defending the former president and protectionist just as his statue has been removed from New York’s pride. City

In the ad, Jean is quoted from Roosevelt’s speech at the Sorbonne in Paris in 1910 – often referred to as the “Man in the Arena” speech.

“It is not the critic who counts; it is not the person who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the master of action could make them better,” Roosevelt said in a famous speech.

The statue of Theodore Roosevelt has been removed from the front of the Museum of Natural History in NYC

“The credit goes to the person who is actually on the field, whose face is covered in dust and blood, who struggles with heroism, who makes mistakes, who is repeatedly shortened, because there is no effort without flaws and errors, but who actually strives to do things.” , Who knows great zeal, great devotion, who devotes himself to a worthy cause, who knows best the victory of high achievement in the end, and who fails at worst, at least fails to go with great courage, so that his place may never be that cold and timid soul Not with those who do not know victory or defeat. “

In an interview with Gadget Clock Digital, Jeanne said the former president’s propaganda of “Americanism” was relevant at a time when Americans were deeply divided.

“Today, I think we need another period of Americanism today. When the country is so divided, I think we need to rise up on the basis of what an American is, both our character and our measure,” he said.

“It’s okay to dare to be great,” he said. “We should not be determined to make America the second best. We should not settle for an economy that is seen in the interests of foreign interests in the supply chain.”

Roosevelt spoke to Jean before serving as Donald Trump’s internal secretary. Roosevelt’s love of public land and conservation may be a theme that Jeanne wants to represent voters in the district, where there is plenty of federal land and hunting, fly-fishing and hiking are all popular pastimes.

Five retired Navy SEALs are running for Congress: ‘America must be fixed’

The ad also comes as Roosevelt is at the center of another monument controversy, this time in New York City – where an iconic 1939 bronze statue outside the American Museum of Natural History Manhattan Removed.

The statue depicts Roosevelt as two personalities walking beside him, a Native American man and an African man – but it has provoked great controversy and protest from some angles, with some groups and individuals claiming it has glorified colonialism and racism.

The controversy was part of a larger push to remove statues, monuments and other images across America in honor of controversial historical figures, Confederate soldiers, slave owners and others.

Jean warned against an “awakening movement” that has turned American historical figures – who have expanded to include founding fathers such as Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin – into problematic statistics. He said that while American history can sometimes be painful, he was against deleting it.

“To me, [the statue] A part of American history, and I was actively involved in the planning of the Teddy Roosevelt Library as secretary, where the statue eventually went, but also to highlight the legacy of what the president really was, and I am an absolute supporter of ‘history should never be erased.’

“It’s part of identity and DNA, and some parts of American history are painful, and not other parts, but we should learn from the past and form a more perfect union going forward,” he said.

He added that he believed Roosevelt could be a unified message for Americans, especially young Americans, including the question of environmental protection – and could help the awakening movement focus on the unified factor of being American instead of identity politics and other political issues. Branch.

“These are issues we all have to deal with in red, white and blue and you have to look at them through the lens of being American, because only a Republican or a Democrat or a black or white or male or female or whatever the division. As a nation we need to do that.” That is confusing us, “he said.” And these important things are going to take courage and bravery, and it is going to take someone like Roosevelt or the Roosevelt-conscious Americans to rise. “