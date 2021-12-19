Ex IPS Vijay Shankar Singh Taunted PM Narendra Modi Over Dollar China And Black Money

Former IPS Vijay Shankar Singh tweeted on a continuous tweet surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also took a jibe at issues like China and inflation.

Former IPS Vijay Shankar Singh is seen very active on social media these days. He leaves no chance to corner the government and other parties on contemporary and political issues. Recently, he has made several tweets taunting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He enumerated the promises made by Prime Minister Modi to the people before coming to power in the year 2014, as well as taunted about the issues on which PM Modi had attacked the then government.

Former IPS Vijay Shankar Singh has also come in a lot of discussion about this tweet. He wrote in the tweet, “Nowadays, I won’t let the country be sold, don’t talk beautiful things like that. Now he does not talk about the black money deposited in Swiss banks which has doubled. Now they don’t talk about getting Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s account. Now he doesn’t talk about the falling rupee against the dollar.

Former IPS Vijay Shankar Singh did not stop here. Surrounding the Modi government, he wrote in the next tweet, “Now in the country where the rupee falls, the honor of the Prime Minister falls in that country, don’t do such things. Now he does not open his mouth on the country’s fallen GDP. Now he does not talk about the rapes and atrocities happening in the country. Now he doesn’t talk about tainted ministers and leaders.

Former IPS Vijay Shankar Singh further wrote in the tweet, “Now he does not talk about women’s safety. Now he doesn’t talk about hoarding. Now they don’t talk about adulteration. Now he doesn’t talk about bribery. Now they don’t talk about making smart city. Now they don’t talk about bullet train. Now they don’t even talk about good days.”

Former IPS Vijay Shankar Singh also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding inflation and China. He wrote in the tweet, “Now he does not talk about the rising prices of gas cylinders. Now they do not talk about increasing fares on railways and other means of transport. Now they don’t talk about air travel for those wearing thongs. Now he doesn’t talk about showing red eyes to China.”