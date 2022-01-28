Ex IPS Vijay Shankar Singh Took A Dig On Bihar Student Protest Over RRB NTPC Said Dont Harm Rail Property It Makes Difficult To Sell

The former IPS officer took a jibe at the damage caused to the railways by the students and also appealed not to do so.

In Bihar, there was a lot of anger among the students regarding the results of RRB NTPC. The students created a ruckus alleging malpractices in the results. In many areas where rail services were affected due to the ruckus, students also damaged railway property. Apart from Bihar, there was also displeasure among the students regarding the matter in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh. In view of this form of students, Railways also postponed both the examinations. In the midst of the students’ agitation, now former IPS Vijay Shankar Singh has tweeted.

Former IPS Vijay Shankar Singh appealed to the students not to damage railway property, and also did not shy away from taking a jibe on the matter. The former IPS officer wrote, “Railways is the property of the nation, do not harm, it is difficult to sell. If it is sold, the one who buys it will give a job. Till then take some food, bhajan, rest. Has the ration bag arrived?

Former IPS Vijay Shankar Singh’s tweet about students and railways is in the news, many social media users also did not shy away from reacting to it. Responding to Vijay Shankar Singh’s tweet, a user named Debashish Chatterjee wrote, “The train accident happened before the last UP elections, and this time the train is burning.”

Railway is the property of the nation, don’t damage it….It is difficult to sell. If it is sold, the one who buys it will give a job. Till then take some food, bhajan, rest. Has the ration bag arrived? — Vijay Shanker Singh IPS Rtd (@vssnathupur) January 27, 2022

Responding to former IPS Vijay Shankar Singh’s tweet, a user named Ajit Singh wrote, “The goal of the students is to eventually become an officer of the government and act as a part of the government. Therefore, they should make the outline of any movement only after feeling themselves as an officer of the government, if this starts happening then they will always get success.

Apart from this, in one of his tweets, Vijay Shankar Singh had also counted the reason for the resentment arising among the students. He wrote, “I understand the reason for outrage is to remain silent about the recruitment since 2019 till now. Issue a new notification a few days before the exam. The boys are troubled and frustrated by prolonged unemployment and the sudden rule change has angered them.”