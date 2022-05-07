Ex-NFL star Earl Thomas allegedly sent threatening texts to woman about her kids, warrant issued



An arrest warrant has been issued for former NFL star Earl Thomas in Texas for violating a defense order by sending threatening messages to a woman about him and his children.

The warrant was issued April 27 and charged Thomas, 33, with third-degree felony criminal mischief, the Austin American-Statesman quoted court records as saying. He has not yet been sent to jail. The lawsuit was filed in Travis County District Court.

Trey Dolezal, a lawyer representing Thomas in the divorce proceedings, told the paper that the warrant was issued after Thomas reached out to his wife to see their children.

“They were working together consciously and collectively to see her kids,” Dolezal told the American-Statesman. “I don’t really understand how she can violate working together to meet her children.”

Thomas violated a defense order issued in May 2021 that restricted him from communicating with the woman through a co-parent phone application. But the woman informed the authorities that Thomas refused to download the app.

The woman said Thomas had been sending threatening messages since mid-April. He complained that he had received two handguns. According to the paper, Thomas sent the alleged message that he hoped “you will stay in the car with him and the kids and get off the road.”

The next day, he said he would “let my mother and my cousins ​​feed them (their children).”

Five days before the warrant was signed, Thomas told ESPN that he hopes to return with an NFL team this season. The three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion last played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. He appeared in 15 games and made two interceptions and 49 tackles that season.

Thomas played with the Seattle Seahawks from 2010 to 2018.

He once famously overturned the Arizona Cardinals because he was off the field with an injury.