Ex-Pakistani cricketer furious over vandalism at Jog Maya temple in Karachi

Former Pakistani cricketer Dania Kaneria has reacted very strongly to the vandalism of Jogmaya temple in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province of Pakistan. Danish Kaneria, who won many matches for Pakistan with his leg-spin, tweeted and wrote, “In the heart of Karachi. Religious freedom should not be compromised in any way. Pakistan is being defamed. I request PM Khan to take action.”

Danish Kaneria has tweeted this while tagging Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan. Jogmaya Temple is one of the most famous temples of Sindh province. It falls in Narayanpura, Karachi. During the Navratras, the beauty of this temple is worth seeing, but on the night of 20 December 2021, the temple was vandalized.

Sindh province of Pakistan is the only state where Hindus live in maximum number. Apart from Hindus, Sikhs and Christians also live in Narayanpura area of ​​Karachi. There are about six large temples in this area, among them the Jogmaya temple. Jog Maya Temple is considered to be the oldest temple here.

The temples of Pakistan have been the target of extremists continuously for the last few years. Before Jog Maya temple, Hanuman Devi Mata temple was also targeted in October 2021. The thieves stole jewelery and thousands of rupees from this temple. This temple is also in Sindh province itself. Last month, some people entered the temple at Kotri in Sindh province, they damaged the idols and fled with lakhs of rupees in cash.

Not only this, before Krishna Janmashtami, there were reports of vandalism in the Krishna temple. There are also reports of abduction of Hindu girls from Sindh province of Pakistan. The minority community of Pakistan is now pleading with the Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed for justice.

After the reconstruction of the 100-year-old Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj Temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in November 2021, it was inaugurated by the Chief Justice of Pakistan. This temple was attacked by fundamentalists in December 2020. The attackers are said to be associated with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F). After this attack, Chief Justice Ahmed ordered to rebuild the temple.

