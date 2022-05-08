Ex-Papa John’s CEO claims NFL team owners asked him to get Roger Goodell fired



Better pizza. Good football?

Former Papa John’s CEO John Snyder opened up to SportsCasting late last month about a 2017 situation where he claimed that Washington Commanders team owner Daniel Snyder and Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones wanted him to elevate NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to national heights. Song controversy.

The New York Post noted that Snatar was arguing with Goodell at the time and blamed him for Papa John’s falling stock. Snatcher was against the players kneeling during the national anthem.

Snyder told Sportscasting that he told Snyder and Jones that it was not his job to remove Goodell.

“… Remember, Goodell is a coward, and he’s incompetent. And he’s just lucky. Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, Indra Nooyi. [former CEO] With PepsiCo, and Dan Snyder, everyone called me – many others – about Goodell’s behavior and the way he handled it. Jones and Dan Snyder wanted to fire Goodell. This is like the first of November, the end of October.

The former aggressor president has accused the shootings of retaliation for raising concerns about the “hostile work environment”.

“They called, ‘You have to get this guy out. You’re the league’s number one sponsor, as far as notoriety and acceptance are concerned. Everyone loves you, they love Payton.’ [Manning]. We hate Goodell. “

The snatcher added: “I said, ‘No. It’s not my job to fire your commissioner. He works for you. I only sell pizza. I have a small business family, you know, probably 35 percent of our NFL costs. 20 percent down.This behavior of not solving the problem to the satisfaction of the owners and the players is causing a lot of problems for me and my franchisees.And it has been going on for two seasons now … I got one free shot from two. I didn’t go back in a horrible, toxic way. I just said, ‘Hey, grow up, be a leader and fix the problem so my small business owners stop taking it on the chin.’ “

Goodell will go on to sign another contract. He is reported to have requested about $ 50 million per year in addition to the lifetime use of a private jet.

After hearing the n-word being uttered in the conference call, Snatar finally resigned as chairman.