Ex-Raiders president alleges firing was retaliatory for raising concerns about ‘hostile work environment’



Former Las Vegas Raiders team president Dan Ventrell made a startling allegation Friday, saying the agency had let him go because of concerns about the “unfavorable work environment.”

Riders owner Mark Davis announced the shocking news that Ventrell is no longer in the front office, but no details have been released about the decision.

Ventrel made his remarks in a statement in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“When Mark was confronted with these issues, he fired and did not show adequate levels of concern,” Ventrell said. “As a result, I have informed the NFL of these issues and Mark’s unacceptable response. Since then, I have been fired in retaliation for raising these concerns. I am determined to improve these issues to protect the company and its female employees.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league “has recently become aware of these allegations and has taken them very seriously. We will look into the matter immediately.”

Las Vegas removed the intermediate tag from Ventrell’s title in January. He took over as party president in July after Mark Badine resigned. Ventrell was president of the team when the Raiders navigated a turbulent month in which multiple players were arrested, award-winning young receiver Henry Rugs III was involved in a fatal car accident and John Gruden was fired for offensive emails.

Raiders did not publicly respond to Ventrell’s comments.

Ventrell joined Riders in 2003 and served as general advisor and executive vice president before taking over the presidency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.